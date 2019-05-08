PSI Repair Services Surpasses 40,000 Repaired Wind Turbine Parts Milestone

LIVONIA, Mich., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Repair Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries and leading independent service provider (ISP) to the wind energy industry, announced today that it recently surpassed 40,000 repaired wind turbine parts for the wind energy market, following a very busy 2018.

A Phase Module from PSI Repair Services, Inc.

PSI offers component repair and engineering services for GE, Vestas, Gamesa, Siemens, RePower, Acciona, Suzlon, Nordex, Mitsubishi, and Clipper wind turbines. PSI covers the critical electronic, hydraulic and precision mechanical components that drive the turbines' pitch and yaw systems and down-tower electronics. Commonly repaired components include printed circuit boards, pitch drive systems, inverters, IGBTs, PLCs, VRCC units, AEBIs, proportional valves, hydraulic pumps, pitch and yaw motors, encoders, slip rings, transducers, yaw modules, 3-phase bridge rectifiers, blade bearing automatic grease dispensers, active crowbars, line reactors, oil level sensors, battery chargers, cold climate converters, anemometers and more.

PSI's engineering services include custom tests, root cause analysis, product upgrades, remanufacturing, and new product manufacturing services. The custom test program utilizes advanced diagnostic equipment, allowing PSI to detect hard part failures, as well as parts degraded due to stress, right down to the microchip level. The root-cause analysis service allows PSI to get a comprehensive view into a customer's production environment to identify all the elements connected to recurring problems so that the appropriate corrective actions eliminate the problem. The product upgrade service allows PSI to improve upon legacy design with newer, more reliable technology. PSI's remanufacturing services are available for obsolete and unsalvageable parts, such as circuit boards and power supplies. Finally, the new product manufacturing service is available for customers who need a cost-effective option to produce a small run of unique legacy parts or components.

Wind energy professionals can catch PSI Repair Services at AWEA's WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition in Houston, TX May 20-23, 2019 in booth 1808. For more information about this event, visit www.windpowerexpo.org.

"Since 2009, PSI has provided economical repairs, as well as industry-leading engineering services, for the largest wind farms in the United States," said Mike Fitzpatrick, General Manager of PSI Repair Services, Inc. "We are proud to exhibit at this year's WINDPOWER Conference in Houston, which marks our 10th consecutive year of exhibiting at this fantastic event."

For more information about PSI's wind energy services, visit www.psi-repair.com/wind-turbine-repair. You can also follow PSI Repair Services on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About PSI Repair Services, Inc. (www.psi-repair.com)

PSI Repair Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, offers the world's most complete range of repair and engineering services to resolve poorly performing electronics, hydraulics, robotics and precision mechanical assemblies. We combine the best diagnostic equipment in the world with the most skilled engineers and technicians in the industry to resolve performance problems that others simply can't. In addition, PSI offers emergency services and stock thousands of surplus parts to help customers get their critical production equipment back up and running again. PSI Repair Services was established in 1967 and proudly serves a wide range of industries and markets like automotive, aerospace, defense/military, food and beverage, healthcare, semiconductor, as well as wind and solar energy.

About Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (www.psi-online.com)

Established in 1967, Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) is a privately held global manufacturing and services holding company that oversees a diverse collection of innovative subsidiaries: PSI Repair Services, Inc., PSI Semicon Services, and Sciaky, Inc. We serve a wide range of high-tech industries like aerospace, defense, automotive, alternative energy, healthcare, and semiconductor. Our award-winning products and services help reduce costs and maximize efficiency for many Fortune 500 companies around the globe, as well as the U.S. Military. We push the boundaries of technology on critical programs like Homeland Security, Defense research and space exploration, delivering innovative solutions for land, sea, air and space. We're PSI: Always innovating. Everywhere.™

Media Contact:

Jay Hollingsworth

Public Relations Director

PSI Repair Services, Inc.

11900 Mayfield

Livonia, MI 48150-1733

(734) 853-5211

214218@email4pr.com

SOURCE PSI Repair Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.psi-repair.com

