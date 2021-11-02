PSI Services Announces Deal with ETS to Acquire HiSET® Program, Leading High School Equivalency Assessment

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Services (PSI), a leading provider of high-stakes testing solutions to corporate enterprises, federal and state governments, professional bodies, academic institutions, and publishers, has announced that it has acquired the HiSET® program and select related assets from ETS, a non-profit research, learning, and assessments organization.

The HiSET program is a high school equivalency (HSE) testing program for adult learners who did not graduate from high school and, since 2014, has enabled more than 250,000 youth and adults to attain their HSE certificate. Through the HiSET exam, adult learners without a high school diploma are able to demonstrate that they have the knowledge and skills equivalent to a high school graduate to allow them to pursue postsecondary educational opportunities and advance their professional paths.

In acquiring the HiSET program, PSI will continue to serve existing state clients and intends to invest in growing the program, both in terms of approval by states and adoption by individuals by raising awareness of the HiSET exam and the options available to test takers in the HSE space. It will also provide stability and scale in a rapidly evolving testing landscape and expand choice in test delivery including enhancements to remote testing through the HiSET® Exam at home.

As a leading United States and global testing provider, PSI already helps individuals advance their opportunities through delivery of both state licensure and high-stakes certification programs across the entire United States. Adding the HiSET exam will bring a new and exciting dimension to PSI's activities and added benefits for test takers.

"Taking over the HiSET program is of major significance to PSI," said Janet Garcia, President of PSI Global Credentialing. "As an organization that exists to help people meet their potential, enabling those individuals who did not attain a high school diploma to earn an equivalent qualification that empowers them to pursue their career, study or personal goals is an honor — it is the very core of what PSI stands for."

"The future is bright for the HiSET program, the states it serves, and most importantly the adult learners who leverage this assessment in pursuit of their educational, personal and professional dreams," said Jason Carter, Executive Director of ETS® Professional Educator Programs. "We are pleased that the HiSET legacy will continue to live on with PSI as it looks to take adult learning to the next level."

ETS and PSI are working in close coordination to deliver a seamless migration to PSI's delivery infrastructure and services, for both states and test takers. The HiSET program's team will continue to offer support to ensure a smooth transition over the coming year. "Our aim is that test takers won't even notice the change initially," Garcia continued, "then in time they will start to see enhancements to test availability and accessibility, as well as more complementary services on offers such as test preparation and career preparedness resources."

About PSI

PSI Services LLC (PSI) is a global workforce solutions provider that combines science, technology, and expertise to enable opportunities for professional growth, talent enhancement, and retention. PSI has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies, and leading academic institutions. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery and results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, license management services, and professional services. Visit psionline.com/education‍‍.

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org.

