PSI to Provide Online Proctoring Services for Microsoft's Global Skills Initiative

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Services LLC (PSI), a global workforce solutions provider of best-in-class assessment content and comprehensive certification program services, has announced today that it is the exclusive test delivery provider for Microsoft's announcement to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy.

Microsoft announced the initiative on June 30 as a response to the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and the initiative gives impacted individuals easier access to gain digital skills through training and Microsoft Certifications.

"PSI is immensely proud to be Microsoft's test delivery platform partner for this initiative by providing secure online delivery of these Microsoft Certification exams with live online proctoring on its pioneering PSI Bridge™ platform," commented Janet Garcia, PSI's Executive Vice President of Global Credentialing.

The initiative aims to accelerate the rate at which individuals can learn and advance their digital skills aligned to in-demand jobs while staying safe amidst the COVID-19 crisis in a drive to mitigate the impact that the pandemic has had on world economies and unemployment.

Through this initiative, people worldwide will have free access to training content on Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn Learning, and GitHub Learning Lab. Additionally, a set of Microsoft Certification exams aligned to in-demand jobs are available to those who self-attest that their employment has been impacted by COVID-19 at a significantly discounted fee of $15 USD, helping job seekers demonstrate their skills to potential employers.

PSI has long been a leader in the design and delivery of online proctoring solutions and continues to innovate online proctoring for both low and high stakes testing globally. Online proctoring allows testing candidates to take their certification exam in their own home or office in a secure manner. PSI Bridge™ provides online proctoring with customizable test security, lock-down browser capabilities, candidate identity authentication, reporting, and analytics.

"The opportunity to support Microsoft in this trailblazing workforce investment initiative is an honor for PSI, and we are fully committed to ensuring the secure delivery of these Microsoft Certification exams. The PSI leadership team has worked closely with Microsoft to ensure that this program delivers on its goal: to help every individual who strives to earn these important technical certifications," said Steve Tapp, CEO of PSI.

Tapp continues, "This is just another example of PSI's efforts to support those impacted by the current global crisis and a tacit acknowledgement that things are not going to return to exactly how they were before the global pandemic. Remote working is the new norm and having skills like those gained from Microsoft's skilling initiative will be more in demand than ever."

"We're pleased to work with PSI as a testing delivery partner because of their exemplary approach to the candidate experience, integrity in testing, and commitment to continuous improvement," said Microsoft's Alex Payne, General Manager of Microsoft Worldwide Learning. Payne added, "This collaboration will help bring more individuals an opportunity to receive professional recognition to help them get back in the workforce."

About PSI

PSI Services LLC (PSI) is a global workforce solutions provider that designs robust solutions for our clients by blending best-in-class assessment content, leading-edge technology, and deep consulting expertise across the entire career life cycle. PSI has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to a wide variety of customers across public and private sector industries, ranging from small businesses to global enterprises, leading academic institutions, and government organizations. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery and results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, and other specialized services. Through our work with over 2,000 experts across 160 countries, PSI exists to empower people in their careers and drive organizational success.

