PSignite Unveils CPGvision v5: Revolutionizing Trade Promotion Management and Revenue Growth for Consumer Packaged Goods Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSignite, a leading provider of innovative software solutions, is proud to announce the release of CPGvision v5, the latest version of its powerful platform designed to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies grow revenue profitably. Built on a strong foundation of data, fueled by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CPGvision v5 comes packed with more than 100 usability enhancements and delivers superior scalability, performance, configurability, and security, while maintaining its hallmark user-friendliness.

Unlocking Profitability Through Smarter Trade Promotions

With CPGvision v5, CPG companies can capitalize on artificial intelligence and machine learning to maximize the effectiveness of their trade promotion funds and refine pricing and promotion strategies to drive profitable growth. The platform addresses the industry's most pressing needs for managing complex distribution models, promotions, and integrated global scenario planning. Through its AI-powered optimization capabilities, companies can now forecast with greater accuracy and make results-oriented, data-driven decisions.

Key Features of CPGvision v5 Include:

Advanced Trade Promotion Management – Optimized for managing complex distribution models and promotions.

– Optimized for managing complex distribution models and promotions. Global Scenario Planning – Integrated AI-based solution for optimizing price and promotion scenarios to strategize optimal go-to-market plans and provide templates for localization.

– Integrated AI-based solution for optimizing price and promotion scenarios to strategize optimal go-to-market plans and provide templates for localization. Interactive Forecasting – With the new Foresight add-on, users can create more accurate forecasts and make adjustments to system-generated projections.

– With the new Foresight add-on, users can create more accurate forecasts and make adjustments to system-generated projections. Revolutionized Insights Packages – Each feature is paired with a comprehensive insights package that provides users with actionable data at their fingertips.

– Each feature is paired with a comprehensive insights package that provides users with actionable data at their fingertips. Customizable TPx/RGM Journeys – CPGvision v5 operates on a unified dataset controlled by feature function flags, allowing clients to activate functionality as needed, ensuring a tailored solution to their business needs.

"We've designed CPGvision v5 with the evolving needs of CPG companies in mind," said Adam Bartkowski, CEO of PSignite. "Our goal is to provide a platform that not only delivers best-in-class performance but also grows alongside our customers, allowing them to leverage AI and machine learning to scale their strategies as they are ready. CPGvision v5 makes managing trade promotions, pricing, and revenue growth management more intuitive, efficient, and impactful than ever before."

Powerful Yet User-Friendly

Despite its comprehensive capabilities, CPGvision v5 remains highly intuitive, offering users a streamlined interface and workflow enhancements that enable quick adoption and ease of use. The platform's flexibility ensures that clients can seamlessly integrate it into their existing systems and processes.

CPGvision v5 is available starting September 1, 2024. To learn more about how CPGvision can drive revenue growth for your organization or to schedule a demo, visit cpgvision.com or contact Connie Whitehouse at [email protected].

PSignite is a leading provider of advanced software solutions for the consumer packaged goods industry. With a focus on utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to help companies optimize their trade promotion funds and grow revenue profitably, PSignite offers innovative platforms designed to streamline processes and deliver actionable insights. For more information, visit cpgvision.com.

