Psilera Commends Landmark Executive Order Prioritizing Psychedelic Therapies

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation psychedelics and neuroplastogens, today issued a statement of strong support for the Executive Order signed on April 18, 2026. The order, titled "Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness," marks a historical shift in federal policy by prioritizing the research, review, and accessibility of psychedelic-based treatments.

"This is a watershed moment for patients and researchers alike," said Chris Witowski, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Psilera. "The Executive Order signals a clear mandate for innovation and validates the transformative potential of the psychedelic-based treatments we design and research. At Psilera, we are accelerating our own pipeline of novel neuroplastogens that build off the foundations of psychedelic molecules."

The Executive Order arrives at a pivotal inflection point for Psilera, as the company advances its lead compound, PSIL-006, toward first-in-human trials in 2027. Psilera's IP library and drug design platform leverages the neuroplastic benefits of psychedelics while addressing cardiovascular risks and limitations of hallucinogenic effects associated with traditional psychedelics, thus expanding access and benefits to more individuals.

Psilera will be attending the following upcoming events:

4/28/26 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Partnering and Licensing Summit

Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Jackie von Salm, speaking on panel.

6/10/26 Oppenheimer CNS Focus Event

Co-Founder & CEO Chris Witowski, PhD, speaking on panel.

6/22 - 6/25 Bio International Convention

Co-Founder & CEO Chris Witowski, PhD, and Chief Medical Officer, Magali Haas, MD/PhD attending.

9/15/26 9th Annual Neurpsychiatric Drug Development Summit

Chief Medical Officer, Magali Haas, MD/PhD, speaking on panel.

About Psilera:

Psilera is a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation psychedelics and neuroplastogens. Their programs span a wholly-owned pipeline of novel therapeutic neuroplastogens, including lead compound PSIL-006, and two collaborative, late-stage clinical programs for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). With a deep commitment to scientific excellence and to improving the patient experience, Psilera pioneers & engineers novel therapies through next-generation precision neuroscience. Learn more by visiting www.psilera.com.

Contact Information:

Investor: Scott Rairigh- EVP, Corp. Dev.

[email protected]

Media: Katie DeMarsh- Dir. of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Psilera