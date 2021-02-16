Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychedelics have made some spectacular breakthroughs to gain legitimacy as mental healthcare products and to become an emerging health and wellness market of its own. As these products enter the regulated consumer market, however, it's important that they are reliably and accurately dosed to ensure user health and safety. Accurate dosing is difficult to achieve with botanicals, which is why forward-thinking psychedelics companies are developing new extracted products designed for the most accurate dosing possible. These innovative products include oral tablets, capsules, nasal gels, and more. Forward thinking companies like Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTCPK: PRXTF), Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS), Cybin Inc (NEO: CYBN) (OTCPK: CLXPF), AIkido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: AIKI), and Numinus Wellness (TSXV: NUMI) (OTCPK: LKYSF) are advancing psychedelic medicine with research and development into the best ways to administer these revolutionary treatments.

Pure Extracts Developing State-of-the-Art Psychedelics Extracts

Pure Extracts (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF) is a Canadian company specializing in functional mushrooms and psychedelics with extensive extraction and production experience. The Company utilizes cutting-edge, sub and super-critical CO ² and ethanol extraction technology to produce high-quality, high purity formulations on a commercial scale. As psychedelic health and wellness continues its development, Pure Extracts is set up to deliver solvent-free, white-label formulations to service contract sales.

Pure Extracts conducts its extraction at its state-of-the-art facility in Pemberton, British Columbia, located 30 kms north of famed Whistler Resort. The facility is built to EU-GMP specifications, allowing for certification so that the Company will be able to sell its products internationally. On December 16, Pure Extracts announced that the Company had begun to build-out the fourth unit in its facility. This unit is specifically designed for extraction of mushrooms and for research and development of psilocybin. Pure Extracts is currently preparing its application for a Health Canada Dealer's Licence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which will allow the company to produce, distribute, and sell psilocybin products.

On December 30, Pure Extracts announced the commencement of a new study on the formulation and manufacturing of psilocybin-based active treatments for oral tablets, capsules, and a nasal gel. Conducted at the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology by Dr. Alexander MacGregor, the study will focus on formulating, manufacturing, and clinical bioavailability testing of rapid onset psilocybin dosage forms that could be used in future efficacy clinical trials by both Pure Extracts and its pharmaceutical customers.

"We are excited about the R&D progress we are going to make with TIPT over the next six to eight months while waiting to receive our Dealer's License from Health Canada," Pure Extracts CEO Ben Nikolaevsky said in the Company's release. "We will be well prepared for our move into the controlled substances world of psychedelics and will have advanced knowledge regarding psilocybin and its associated novel delivery mechanisms."

Biotech Space Develops Extracted Psychedelic Therapeutics

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) sent shockwaves through the psychedelics space last year when it became the first psychedelics company to list on a major US exchange with its listing on the NASDAQ. The company has continued its research and development into psychedelics, announcing on February 9 the expansion of its Discovery Center and research collaborations with three of the world's most eminent scientists in psychedelic research.

In the fight towards therapeutic breakthroughs for mental health disorders, Cybin Inc (NEO:CYBN) (OTC:CLXPF) has entered into a partnership with Kernel to utilize its Kernel Flow technology to quantify brain activity during psychedelic experiences. Cybin believes that this clinical work could help to fill in the gaps for targeting neurological disorders.

Diversified biotechnology company AIkido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:AIKI) announced in January that the company had executed a patent license agreement for technology related to psilocybin for cancer treatment and treatment of cancer side-effects. AIkido has been focused on small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics for decades and the company's CEO says that they believe psychedelics to be an expanding area of treatment.

On February 8, psychedelic-focused mental health and wellness company Numinus Wellness (TSXV:NUMI) (OTCPK:LKYSF) completed its acquisition of Montreal-based full-service well-being organization Mindspace Psychology Services Inc. The company describes Mindspace as "a leader and pioneer in psychedelic programming."

Psychedelics could be the future of health and wellness, and extracted products like those developed by Pure Extracts could be key to unlocking the safe and reliable therapeutic benefits of these products.

To learn more about Pure Extracts, please click here.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Pure Extracts.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com