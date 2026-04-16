PSIX INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Power Solutions International (PSIX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 19, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Power Solutions To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Power Solutions between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Power Solutions International, Inc. ("Power Solutions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSIX) and reminds investors of the May 19, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related "inefficiencies"; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 6, 2025, after the market closed, Power Solutions released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that "gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 23.9%, a decrease of 5.0%" year over year due in part to "temporary inefficiencies related to our accelerated production ramp-up" for "key data center product lines." Further, the Company revealed it "anticipates … sales growth of 45%" for full year 2025, which indicated a sharp deceleration as the Company had reported year-over-year growth of 74% in the second quarter and 65% in the third quarter 2025.

On this news, Power Solutions' stock price fell $15.55, or 19.14%, to close at $65.69 per share on November 7, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On March 2, 2026, after the market closed, Power Solutions issued a press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing that gross margin declined 8% year-over-year due to "operating inefficiencies related to [the Company's] accelerated production ramp-up for data center product lines." Further, the Company provided its outlook for 2026, including only "moderate margin improvement from the products serving data center markets." The press release also revealed the Company was "executing specific actions to improve supply chain performance and manufacturing cost structures" but only now "beginning to see measurable improvements, which [it] expect to build and support margin expansion over time."

Following these disclosures, Power Solutions stock fell $24.84 or 28.97% to close at $60.91 on March 3, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Power Solutions's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Power Solutions International class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PSIX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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