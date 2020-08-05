PSK Collective & Lids Stores Bring Unity to Women's Sports with Exclusive Custom Embroidered Hats

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly launched size-inclusive activewear line PSK Collective, in partnership with The Powell Companies Real, LLC (TPCR), today announced an exclusive collaboration with sports apparel retailer Lids, the largest seller of hats (more than 28 million per year) and other licensed sports products in North America.

"PSK Collective is thrilled to partner with Lids as a preferred retailer," said Zahra Bahari, CEO of The Powell Companies Real, LLC (TPCR). "As the leading supplier of athletic headwear, Lids is the perfect partner to help the Collective achieve its over-arching goals of inspiring female athletes through sports while advancing social justice. We know that together we will continue shaping in very positive ways the lives of millions of young people, including high school and collegiate student-athletes, aspiring and elite professional athletes, and their coaches around the globe."

This collaboration offers Lids shoppers the opportunity to custom embroider one of six unique PSK Collective designs on any of the retailer's headwear. For each hat and logo design purchased, 15% of the profit will go to the Women's Sports Foundation, a sport- and equity-based nonprofit organization with which Knight has been associated for years.

"I've always had love for hats, and have been a big a fan of Lids for years – always purchasing sports accessories to match my team colors," said Phaidra Knight, PSK Collective Founder. "I'm so excited about the opportunity to have our PSK Collective logo represented in Lids stores, and to give back to the Women's Sports Foundation through this partnership."

The made-to-order merchandise retails starting at $30 in Lids stores nationwide. PSK Collective and Lids intend to continue their partnership well into 2021 if not beyond, offering unique headwear and accessories.

"The Lids brand resonates with both the sports fan and the fashion forward consumer," explained Britten Maughan, SVP of Lids. "When we heard about the PSK line – a fashion apparel line dedicated to female athletes – it was a natural partnership. We are proud to partner with an organization dedicated to supporting and creating opportunity for female athletes."

For more information on the PSK Collective, visit www.psk-collective.com, and for the latest news, follow along on the #YouCanDoAnything hashtag and at @PSK_Collective on Instagram and Twitter, and @PSKcollective on Facebook. For more information about The Powell Companies Real, LLC, visit www.thepowellcompaniesreal.com. For more information about Lids, visit www.lids.com.

About Phaidra Knight

Phaidra Knight is a former international athlete, a sports media talent, motivational speaker, lawyer, and business entrepreneur. For nearly 18 years, Phaidra traveled the globe as a professional rugby player, establishing herself as one of the premiere players in the sport. She made three appearances in the Rugby World Cup and was selected as the top player in the world in her position in 2002 and 2006. In 2010, she was named the US Rugby Player of the Decade. In November 2017, she was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. In 2019, Phaidra founded PeaK Unleashed, a non-profit dedicated to bringing bright futures through rugby and yoga to marginalized youth. She is currently training to be an MMA fighter.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico through over 1,200 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially-licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Just Sports, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn .

About The Powell Companies Real, LLC

The Powell Companies Real, LLC is a diversified designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of apparel and accessories in both the North American and international markets. Principals of TPCR have been involved for decades in the launch of private label and celebrity brands. TPCR partners with factories throughout the world, including the USA, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and India, enabling TPCR to source the finest products globally.

About the Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women's Sports Foundation has positively shaped the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. We're building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports. To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org

SOURCE PSK Collective

Related Links

http://www.psk-collective.com

