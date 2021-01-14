'PSK Collective' Sportswear Line Now Available To More Customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSK Collective , a sustainably-sourced activewear line founded and inspired by legendary World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight , today announced its collection will be sold on Walmart.com. In partnership with The Powell Companies Real, LLC (TPCR), PSK Collective is designed for the active Gen Z female - of all shapes, sizes, ages and backgrounds. Diversity, inclusivity and equality are driving factors of PSK Collective's brand and business, with 15% of all profits benefiting the Women's Sports Foundation - helping continue the important conversation around gender equity.

The initial launch collection on Walmart.com consists of 42 trend-focused pieces, merging sportswear with streetwear. Each piece in the new collection features breathable technology with ultra soft fabric. The collection boasts a broad range of women's t-shirts, biker shorts, leggings and track pants, mesh tops, jackets, dresses and more which also feature sweat-proof, anti-order and chafe-free materials for comfort when working out or wearing for any occasion. Retail price points range from $39-$69, and sizes range from XS-3XL.The inspiration behind the line is centered upon empowering, inspiring and unleashing the inner athlete of every young woman, giving them confidence-inspiring fashion pieces that speak to optimism, independence and achievement.

"As a lifelong athlete, it was always difficult to find clothing that would fit my strong and athletic build," says Knight. "With PSK Collective, we have solved the problem with an affordable, functional, fashionable, and body-positive apparel collection - designed not just for female athletes, but for all women. It is just another way for me to keep pushing the boundaries, in sport and in life."

"TPCR is extraordinarily proud to support the broad, diverse collection of champion women athletes embodied in the PSK Collective," explained Steven B. Powell, Executive Chairman of TPCR. "These remarkable women demonstrate some of the most impressive characteristics of American achievement – determination, discipline, courage and spectacular success." He also explained "These PSK champions are forging bonds of equality, respect and friendship throughout the world. And they are doing so in ways that illuminate the great American spirit – with resolve, sacrifice and ferocious competition coupled with selflessness, sisterhood, empathy and compassion."

"The Powell Companies Real is proud to salute the unique, unquenchable American spirit that informs the PSK Collective, and all the athletes -- of every creed, color, nationality, belief, hope, and dream – who represent that spirit and the future of women's sport throughout the world."

"We are so pleased to have our collection now available at Walmart.com," says Zahra Bahari, CEO of TPCR. "Not only will PSK Collective be accessible to much wider audiences, but the importance of our mission will be greatly amplified. Now more than ever, resources are being put behind women's sports, and it's important to have this meaningful opportunity with such a significant retailer."

In addition to Knight, PSK Collective will be promoted by a group of Brand Ambassadors - strong, successful, professional female athletes – who equally embody sport, style and social responsibility. Together, they will bring well-deserved recognition to women around the world.

To view and buy the collection, visit www.walmart.com.

ABOUT PSK COLLECTIVE

