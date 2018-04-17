PSL Corp Named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List

PSL Corp was awarded distinguishing stars in the areas of Customer References, Awards & Certifications and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility. This defining accolade is a clear indication of PSL's continued commitment to improvement and innovation in offshore software development services.

"In a rapidly changing world, this recognition shows that our commitment to providing valuable and timely technology solutions that meet or exceed the expectations of our clients is stronger than ever," said Jorge Aramburo, CEO of PSL Corp. "It isn't enough to just provide advanced technical solutions, we do so using a human-centered approach that encourages innovation, as well as personal and professional growth."

PSL Corp. delivers high-quality software engineering solutions by mastering advanced processes and technologies, such as big data, machine learning, and DevOps, among others. The company's reliable nearshore model, coupled with its top-tier, extensively trained software engineers, allows for efficient agile iterations and continuous experimentation.

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results.

Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

