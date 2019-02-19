PSL Software Wins Spot on Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 List by IAOP

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSL Corp., one of Latin America's premier software outsourcing providers, secured a coveted spot on the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® list by IAOP. PSL was first included on the GO100® list in 2018 and awarded high marks in the categories of Customer References, Awards & Certifications and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility. This new recognition speaks to PSL's continued ability to excel at building long-term client partnerships that result in improved offshore software development services and surpass expectations.

"Companies, today, are facing a competitive and continuously changing business landscape; for that reason, the Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists are what organizations in our industry aspire to as these awards are a testament to those companies that have raised the bar," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill.

PSL looks to differentiate itself by continuing to invest in innovations that provide added value to client-partners, such as internal training and development, comprehensive capability adoption strategy and PSL Labs.

"As PSL continues to grow and receive distinguishing recognitions, it is more important than ever for us to do so responsibly by championing our founding values of excellence, innovation, openness, integrity, and making positive contributions. This recognition serves as a reminder that while we have achieved considerable successes, we can never stop evolving and striving for better," noted Jorge Aramburo, founder and CEO of PSL.

In 2019, PSL is further enhancing its programs encouraging the participation of women and girls in technology, developing more internal-facing technology solutions to support employee development and growing more impactful partnerships with local and international communities.

About PSL Corp.

PSL Corp delivers high-quality software engineering services by mastering advanced processes and technologies, such as big data, machine learning, and DevOps, among others. The company's reliable nearshore model, coupled with its top-tier, extensively trained software engineers, allows for efficient agile iterations and continuous experimentation.

About IAOP & GO100

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

Contact

info@pslcorp.com

1-866-867-9116

SOURCE PSL Corp

Related Links

http://www.pslcorp.com

