PSLF: A Way to Incentivize Future Teachers, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In America, it is common to hear that available teachers are scarce and that school districts are struggling to incentivize people to consider teaching as an occupation. Teaching is known to be a rather low-income job with work that doesn't necessarily stop when the school day is over. Furthermore, classrooms are impacted and each child has individual needs that demand the teacher's attention. Teaching is certainly not the most glamorous job, but many educators already in the field would call it fulfilling. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that helps borrowers with student loans apply for income-driven repayment plans, advises of another option for those who qualify for something known as a Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

mangpor_2004/Bigstock.com

PSLF is for public servants at appropriate jobs. This includes jobs like full-time firefighters, nurses, and even public school teachers. Every state has different requirements for becoming a public school teacher, but it usually entails steps like getting a bachelor's degree and then applying to a teacher's certificate program. Usually, the prospective teacher will have a degree related to the class that they wish to teach, alongside their own education in how to educate others. "Teaching others, especially the youth of our country, is a great job toward earning public service loan forgiveness. It can be rough when you think about how little money you'd make as a teacher, but the payout just by making a difference in student's life alone can be worth it for some people," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Ten years as a public school teacher, and making the necessary amounts of qualified payments, is a great way to meet certain qualifications toward student loans forgiven and make a lasting impact on the children taught. With more people completing PSLF as the years go by since PSLF's creation in 2007 under the College Cost Reduction and Access Act of 2007, the word may spread about how to properly complete the program is spreading, making it an option for more people. Having the right kind of loan and keeping strict copies of loan payments is what is needed to get started down the path for PSLF. With just a little effort and arming oneself with knowledge though, while steep, the path for PSLF can be clear.

"Ameritech Financial helps federal loan borrowers apply to income-driven repayment plans, including PSLF. By doing this, we do our part to help those who are striving to help others, so that all the good that is being done is continually being paid forward," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

image1.png

classroom-work.jpg

Classroom Work

mangpor_2004/Bigstock.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pslf-a-way-to-incentivize-future-teachers-says-ameritech-financial-300654709.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

https://ameritechfinancial.com

