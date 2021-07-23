PSM Partners Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSM Partners, a Chicago based Technology Consulting and Talent Sourcing firm has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

PSM Partners has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have endeavored to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Mike Mete, Co-Founder and Senior Partner at PSM commented on the firm's award: "Since our inception in 2015, PSM has been dedicated to building long term relationships with our clients and partners." He continued, "Our strong financial performance is tied directly to treating people fairly, clients and employees alike. We hire the industry's best and brightest talent, and we provide a level of attention to our clients that is unparalleled in the marketplace."

PSM specializes in helping small and medium sized companies with an array of outsourced technology solutions and cloud strategies. The firm also helps its clients grow by leveraging a team of full desk recruiters to source top industry talent. Learn more at https://www.psmpartners.com/

