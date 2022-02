Psoriasis Drugs Market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 21.48 Bn by 2031

An array of agents exist for the symptomatic treatment of psoriasis. Patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis typically receive topical treatments that modulate gene transcription, promote keratinocyte differentiation, and inhibit cell proliferation.

A number of innovative and advanced therapies for the treatment and management of psoriasis are under development, many of which have novel targets and mechanisms of action. Psoriasis is linked with a number of medical conditions inclusive of psoriatic arthritis, depression, and cardio metabolic syndrome. The most commonly occurring form of psoriasis is chronic plaque.

Common treatment methods of psoriasis include topical administration of vitamin D analogues, glucocorticoids, and phototherapy. Moderate to severe psoriasis often calls for systemic treatment.

Prevalence of psoriasis has displayed a growing trend over the past decade. Rising awareness initiatives regarding psoriasis disease and its management & treatment options, increasing reimbursement support, and growing research & development with the adoption of biologics and biosimilars are some of the factors responsible for impacting the psoriasis drugs market and aiding sales growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Topical products are expected to continue holding over one-third market value share through 2031, primarily because of clinically approved topical ointments, foams, and creams available for the management of inflammation and rash due to psoriasis.

Efficiency of corticosteroids for skin irritability and inflammation makes corticosteroid the leading segment with over 34% of revenue share in 2021.

Easy availability of psoriasis drugs in hospital pharmacies and large distribution networks of hospital chains make it the largest segment, with more than 39% market share.

Plaque psoriasis is the most commonly occurring autoimmune disease, accounting for a revenue share of around 85% in 2021.

Presence of a large number of manufacturers, rising public awareness, and easy availability of psoriasis drugs and treatment options make North America the leading regional market with over 27% market share in 2021.

"Growing adoption of combination therapy and favourable reimbursement support for psoriasis to drive market growth," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Companies such as Amgen and Sun Pharma have been strongly working toward the development of an extensive clinical pipeline and manufacturing of new product lines for the treatment of psoriasis.

In December 2021 , Amgen announced positive top-line results from the Otezla® (apremilast) Phase 3 DISCREET study in moderate to severe genital psoriasis.

, Amgen announced positive top-line results from the Otezla® (apremilast) Phase 3 DISCREET study in moderate to severe genital psoriasis. In September 2020 , Sun Pharma announced the launch of ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, in Japan .

Similarly, other psoriasis drug manufacturers are also trying to maintain and strengthen their portfolios through collaborations with local players or distribution partners. All such recent developments related to companies manufacturing psoriasis drugs have been tracked by the team at Persistence Market Research, which are available in the full report.

Key companies operating in the psoriasis drugs market include Janssen Biotech Inc, Novartis International Ltd., Amgen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Merck & Co, Inc., Abb Vie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the psoriasis drugs market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2031.

The research study is based on the product (topical, oral, and injectable), drug class (interleukin inhibitors, corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory, and tumor necrosis factor inhibitor), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-Commerce), and indication (guttate psoriasis, inverse psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis, and plaque psoriasis), across seven key regions of the world.

