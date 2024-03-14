Psoriasis in America - Insights into Psoriasis Patient Demographics, Quality of Life, Information-seeking Behaviors, HCP Engagement and Treatment Experiences

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psoriasis in America 2023: Understanding the Psoriasis Patient Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Approximately 7.5 million people in the United States have psoriasis. This Psoriasis in America report provides a comprehensive look at life for those living with psoriasis. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the psoriasis patient experience - from symptoms to treatment to HCP relationships to quality of life - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.

The report offers an in-depth look at the psoriasis patient experience. This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding key touchpoints in the psoriasis patient journey, including condition management, HCP engagement, quality of life, treatment experience and satisfaction, and much more.

This report lifts the curtain on life with psoriasis, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the behaviors, attitudes, perceptions, needs, and experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including product communications, competitive assessments, concept development, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.

This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost - please see the report following purchase for more information.

The analyst reaches millions of people through its portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities - including PlaquePsoriasis.com - to provide information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.

This report includes a deep-dive into:

Psoriasis patient demographics Age, gender, ethnicity, marital status, children, employment status, income, location, insurance, and other health conditions

Impact of psoriasis on quality of life Severity, impact on quality of life, symptoms experienced, and what patients wish others better understood

Information-seeking behaviors Information sources used, plus topics of interest

HCP engagement Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

Psoriasis treatment awareness and experiences Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials



Key questions answered in this report:

To what extent do people say psoriasis impacts their overall quality of life?

What's the average number of flares in the past year?

What do patients wish others understood about psoriasis?

What percentage of patients see a specialist for psoriasis treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients use a biologic?

How many patients feel their psoriasis is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months?

What medications have patients discussed with their HCP?

What are the top online resources people with psoriasis use to find information?

What kinds of content and information do patients search for?

What percentage of patients search for information on treatment options?

Methodology

Psoriasis in America consists of:

A 20-minute online quantitative survey, covering demographics, comorbidities, quality of life/impact, HCP interactions, as well as treatment awareness, experiences, and discussions

Qualitative patient insights from open-ended responses

Additional details:

Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

to Convenience sample of 490 respondents diagnosed with psoriasis

Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

Key Topics Covered:

Respondent Demographics

Research Highlights

Condition Status and Quality of Life

Severity and Exacerbations

Symptoms Experienced

Impact on Quality of Life

Qualitative Patient Insights

Information-Seeking Behaviors

Resources Used to Manage Health

Types of Content/Information Sought

Treatment Awareness and Experiences

Primary HCP Seen for Psoriasis Care

Aided Brand Awareness of Treatments

Treatment Usage

Condition Control on Current Treatment and Clinical Trial Interest

Treatment Discussions with HCP

Appendix with All Data Charts and Distributions

Brands and treatments mentioned in this report include:

Topical corticosteroid (such as hydrocortisone)

BRYHALIT (halobetasol propionate) lotion

DesOwen (desonide)

SERNIVOT (betamethasone dipropionate)

SORILUXT Foam (calcipotriene)

TACLONEX (calcipotriene and betamethasone)

TAZORAC (tazarotene)

VECTICAL (calcitriol)

VTAMA (tapinarof)

ZITHRANOLT-RR (anthralin)

ZORYVET (roflumilast)

Acitretin (SORIATANE)

ARAVA (leflunomide)

Azathioprine (such as IMURAN, AZASAN)

Cyclosporine (such as Sandimmune, NEORAL, RESTASIS)

Methotrexate (eg, Rheumatrex), also sometimes given as an injection

OTEZLA (apremilast)

PLAQUENIL (hydroxychloroquine)

RINVOQ (upadacitinib)

SOTYKTUT (deucravacitinib)

Sulfasalazine (Azulfidine)

XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR (tofacitinib citrate)

AMJEVITAT (adalimumab-atto) Hide until launched in US

AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq)

CIMZIA (certolizumab)

COSENTYX (secukinumab)

CYLTEZO (adalimumab-adbm) Hide until launched in US

ENBREL (etanercept)

ERELZIT (etanercept-szzs) Hide until launched in US

HULIO (adalimumab-fkjp) Hide until launched in US

HUMIRA (adalimumab)

HYRIMOZ (adalimumab-adaz) Hide until launched in US

ILUMYAT (tildrakizumab-asmn)

INFLECTRA (infliximab-dyyb)

IXIFIT (infliximab-qbtx) Hide until launched in US

ORENCIA (abatacept)

REMICADE (infliximab)

RENFLEXIST (infliximab-abda)

SIMPONI (golimumab)

SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab for infusion)

SILIQT (brodalumab)

SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa)

STELARA (ustekinumab)

TALTZ (ixekizumab)

TREMFYA (guselkumab)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8ao52

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets