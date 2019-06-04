Psoriasis Market and Forecast Analysis to 2025

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISEASE OVERVIEW

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder affecting around 2–4% of the world's population. It is identified as thick scaling red plaques, with variable morphology and distribution, resulting from an unusually high rate of skin cell growth. It usually involves the skin and nails, and lesions cause itching, stinging, and pain. While the main cause of psoriasis remains uncertain, several studies have reported that it is caused by autoimmunity, genetic predisposition, and environmental factors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05780125/?utm_source=PRN







Market snapshot



Otezla's favorable safety profile and lower cost compared to leading anti-TNFs will continue to drive its uptake.

Cosentyx is gaining traction, with use increasing with severity and therapy line, but Stelara retains strong market share.

Prevalent psoriasis cases are expected to increase overall; however, they will decrease slightly in two countries.

Stelara remains the preferred agent in the post-TNF setting but is facing increasing competition from Cosentyx.

Product differentiation is critical for new IL inhibitors attempting to enter the psoriasis market.

Category carve outs would enable better formulary positioning for interleukin therapies in the US.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05780125/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

