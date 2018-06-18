LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Psoriasis Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 - Increasing Prevalence, Advent of Novel Biologics and Pipeline Drugs to Drive the Market



Psoriasis is a chronic, autoimmune, relapsing, inflammatory disease triggered by deregulated thymus-derived cells (T cells), resulting in inflammation and benign hyperplasia of keratinocytes within the skin affecting around 2-3% of the world's population. Manifestations of affected skin are red thickened plaques with an overlying silver-white scale, which significantly impairs the patient's physical and mental wellbeing.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) psoriasis market is forecast to grow from $933.1m in 2017 to $1,997.3m in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Over the forecast period the prevalence of psoriasis is expected to increase significantly across the APAC markets, mainly due to alterations in environmental and lifestyle risk factors.



While psoriasis is likely caused by a genetic predisposition, other intrinsic and environmental factors, including those linked to lifestyle, play a role in the development and progression of disease, including smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity. The rising prevalence, together with an increase in the diagnosis rate, heightened awareness and rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure are expected to contribute to market growth.



The treatment landscape of psoriasis is dense and complex, with treatment options prescribed based on the severity of the indication. More than 80% of psoriasis patients fall under the category of mild or moderate, whose first line of treatment is topical drugs or phototherapy, or a combination of both. For severe patients, non-steroidal drugs such as methotrexate, cyclosporine, and acitretin are practiced as the first line. However, toxicity concerns mean that they cannot be prescribed for long durations.



Biologics have emerged as highly potent treatment options in patients for whom traditional systemic therapies fail to achieve an adequate response, or are not tolerated owing to adverse effects, or are unsuitable owing to comorbidities. New molecules are continually being added to this group. TNF-? inhibitor were the first class of biologics approved for the treatment of psoriasis and has long dominated the therapeutic space. However, the dominance of TNF-? inhibitors and interleukin (IL)-12/23 inhibitor ustekinumab will be challenged during the forecast period by the highly effective IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitor therapies.



