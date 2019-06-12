Psoriasis Treatment Market to Gain US$12.1 Billion; Introduction of Biosimilars to Accelerate Industry Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by TMR, the global psoriasis treatment market is prognosticated to exhibit a 5.10% CAGR over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The market was estimated to be worth US$7.8 bn in 2015 and is forecasted to reach US$12.1 bn by 2024.

North America is predicted to emerge as the leading region in the global psoriasis treatment market. This could be on account of spiraling number of people diagnosed with the disease. Among the different products, the segment of interleukin blockers is projected to emerge dominant. The segment's popularity could be ascribed to capability of targeting selective proteins.

Rising Incidences of Autoimmune Diseases to Drive Growth

Psoriasis is largely a result of auto-immune conditions, along with genetic and environmental factors. With more and more diseases being attributed to and recognized as autoimmune diseases, there has been a surge in the awareness of psoriasis. With a steadily rising prevalence of the condition, coupled with growing awareness of the same, the screening and diagnosis of the disease are picking up traction. This is expected to fuel the global psoriasis treatment market in the coming years.

Trend of Biosimilars to Gain Momentum

Several vendors are investing in the research and development of biosimilars for psoriasis treatment. TNF-α and IL-17 inhibitor are anticipated to have substantial potential with regards to treatment solutions for psoriasis. The introduction of biosimilars and biologics in this arena is expected to bode well for the growth of the global psoriasis treatment market over the forecast period. Vendors investing resources into biosimilars are expected to witness bountiful opportunities in the global psoriasis treatment market in the coming years.

Steep Costs Could Hamper Market Development

Currently, there are no psoriasis treatment solutions that are permanent and effective in nature. The available options are either temporary or symptomatic in nature. These solutions are also highly expensive at present. Drug development is not cost-effective and is currently low in efficacy. Present treatment options also contribute to a number of risky side-effects such as liver and kidney damage, hypertension, and increased risk of cancer, etc. These factors could hinder the development of the overall psoriasis treatment to some extent. However, the introduction of biosimilars is expected to nullify the psoriasis treatment market restraints to some extent in the coming years.

The global psoriasis treatment market is projected to witness a healthy competition in the coming years, as reported by Transparency Market Research. The global psoriasis treatment market's competitive landscape features an intense rivalry among participants at present. Vendors in the psoriasis treatment market are allocating resources into research and development of psoriasis treatment solutions.

Janssen Biotech, in July 2017, received US FDA approval for a new drug called tremfya (or guselkumab), targeting treatment for adults suffering moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Advances in treatment solutions like these are expected to encourage the psoriasis treatment market in the coming years. Following this, the competition among existing players is bound to escalate in the forthcoming years.

Another key strategy adopted by prominent players in the global psoriasis treatment market is mergers and acquisitions. Several players are engaged in this move in order to expand their geographical presence and widen their treatment options. For instance, in February 2017, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, in partnership, received FDA approval for brodalumab injections for psoriasis treatment. Leading vendors operating in the global psoriasis treatment market are Pzifer, Leo Pharma, Biogen, AstraZeneca, and AbbVie.

This review is based on TMR's report titled, "Psoriasis Treatment Market (Product - TNF Inhibitors, Vitamin D Analogues or Combinations, and Interleukin Blockers; Therapy - Topical Therapeutic Drugs, Systemic Therapeutic Drugs, and Combinations; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Sales) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016–2024."

