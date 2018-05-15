Psoriatic Arthritis Awareness Project Films Premiere during PsA Action Month

The PsA Awareness Project is a set of patient films that highlight the importance of treating PsA and receiving optimal care. Patients featured in the films were nominated and selected by the PsA community. Film ideas were generated with the help of Tongal – a global creator network of filmmakers, including writers, directors and producers. A panel of judges from the PsA community chose the winning creative concepts and filmmakers for the project.

The films, as well as behind the scenes footage and film trailers, are available for viewing on the NPF website at https://www.psoriasis.org/the-psa-project.

The films feature stories from Jennifer Pellegrin and Shirley Wallace, uncovering details of their PsA diagnosis and how they live their lives despite having the disease. Throughout the creative process of choosing, planning and shooting the films, the aim was to take an innovative and intimate approach that would bring these stories to life and resonate with others living with psoriatic arthritis.

"We are excited to release these films during Psoriatic Arthritis Action Month, as the theme is 'Live, Work, and Play with PsA," said Leah Howard, J.D., chief operating officer, NPF. "There is no better way to drive awareness and support others living with PsA than to work with the psoriatic disease community and share stories that create real connections among those living with PsA."

The project launched in May 2017 with a call for patient stories on the Tongal platform. Of the 27 unique stories received, four finalists were selected and voted on by the PsA community. With almost 400 votes received, Shirley and Jennifer became the faces of the PsA Awareness Project. Following the selection of the patients, the Tongal creative community delivered 27 pitch ideas, from which a panel of five judges comprised of a rheumatologist, a dermatologist, a nurse practitioner and two people living with PsA, selected two filmmaker teams. Finalists include McCoy | Meyer (film featuring Jennifer Pellegrin) and LampLit Productions (film featuring Shirley Wallace).

Living with psoriatic arthritis can be an everyday battle—from the potentially debilitating aches, pains, and exhaustion, to the risk of comorbid conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Approximately one in three people living with psoriasis may be at risk for developing PsA. NPF aims to help patients identify the symptoms of PsA, and understand how to treat the disease in order to live a healthy and active life.

The best way for patients to fight psoriatic arthritis is to work with a health care professional to learn the various treatment options available for managing the disease.

To learn more about psoriatic arthritis and the best way to live, work and play with PsA visit www.psoriasis.org.

About the National Psoriasis Foundation

Serving its community through more than 50 years of patient support, advocacy, research funding, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is the world's leading nonprofit fighting for individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The NPF mission is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and dramatically improve the lives of more than 8 million Americans affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. As part of that effort, NPF created its Patient Navigation Center to offer personalized assistance to everyone with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. To date, NPF has funded more than $17 million in research grants and fellowships that help drive discoveries that may lead to more and better treatments and ultimately a cure. Learn more at www.psoriasis.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psoriatic-arthritis-awareness-project-films-premiere-during-psa-action-month-300648393.html

SOURCE National Psoriasis Foundation

Related Links

http://www.psoriasis.org

