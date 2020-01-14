NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Psoriatic Arthritis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Summary



Improvements in identifying and diagnosing Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA), a chronic inflammatory arthropathy, are increasing the number of diagnosed cases in the seven major markets (7MM - The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan). More than 1.4 million adults are expected to be diagnosed with Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) in the 7MM by 2028, which is up from 1.1 million in 2018.



Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory arthropathy that may be progressive in nature and can lead to severe joint damage and disability.The disease is considered to be rare in the general population, but Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) may affect up to 30% of people with psoriasis.



Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) is a highly heterogeneous disease that may present with unspecific symptoms, often making diagnosis challenging. However, the recently established CASPAR diagnostic criteria is enabling doctors to improve diagnosis of Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) in patients that show symptoms.



Improving diagnosis of Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) will continue to allow more cases of the disease to be diagnosed that may have been missed prior to the wide adoption of the CASPAR diagnostic tool.Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) in the seven major markets (7MM - The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan), from 1,115,840 cases in 2018 to 1,459,664 cases in 2028, in men and women ages 18 years and older.



In 2018, epidemiologists estimate that 295,328 diagnosed prevalent cases of Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) were diagnosed as severe across the 7MM, accounting for roughly 26% of all diagnosed cases.



The latest research report, "Psoriatic Arthritis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" provides the total number of diagnosed cases or diagnosed prevalent cases in each market.The report's forecast is strengthened by the use of peer-reviewed, country-specific publications, which Studies that supplied diagnosed prevalence based on CASPAR criteria and medical records in countries where CASPAR is predominantly used provide a significant measure of the underlying burden of Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) in all of the 7MM.



Additionally, the use of primary market research data allows for a more real-time analysis of the projected trends in the diagnosis of Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA).



- The Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends PsA in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of PsA, and a 10-year forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA segmented by sex and age (beginning at age 18 years and ending at ages 85 years or older) in these markets. Additionally, this report provides an evaluation of the severity of PsA as self-reported by doctors and patients, as well as a forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA with psoriasis. The epidemiology model corresponding to this report will provide additional clinically relevant segmentations, including a forecast for the total prevalent (diagnosed and undiagnosed) cases of PsA, diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA by subtype according to Moll and Wright Criteria, and diagnosed prevalent cases with comorbidity.

- The PsA epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



