PSPDFKit Acquires low-code process automation platform provider, Integrify

VIENNA and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSPDFKit, the leading document processing and manipulation platform, today announced the acquisition of Integrify, a low-code process automation platform provider.

The addition of Integrify, following the acquisitions of Muhimibi and AquaForest in 2022, expands PSPDFKit's low-code document solution by adding business process automation capabilities, addressing the needs of the entire document lifecycle. The integration accelerates the strategic vision for a high-value low-code document lifecycle platform, setting a new industry standard in high-volume document processing, document AI and business process automation that can operate in SaaS, public cloud and on-premise deployments.

Integrify offers a low-code solution for rapid implementation of business process automation and enables integrations with third-party applications (e.g., Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Slack) to create sophisticated solutions that address use cases across every industry. Users can set up custom forms, create sophisticated process flows that include approval steps, notification integrations with existing third party infrastructure, and build in metrics and reporting to facilitate process, performance and cost optimization.

"Integrify enables users to create workflow processes, forms and reporting without code and is a perfect match for PSPDFKit's low-code users," says Jonathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO of PSPDFKit. "The acquisition of Integrify enables us to deliver the industry-leading low-code document lifecycle platform."

"We are thrilled to join the PSPDFKit family," says Dave Willsey, co-founder and CEO of Integrify. "Combining our workflow process builder with the PSPDFKit low-code document lifecycle solutions will enable us to offer a more complete and higher value solution to our customers."

Through enhanced document AI functionality and performant high-volume document processing, PSPDFKit will set the standard for document workflow solutions that operate in SaaS, cloud and on-premises environments.

About Integrify

Integrify is a low-code, cloud based workflow automation platform that helps businesses automate processes, design dynamic forms and create self service portals. Integrify allows businesses to unite people, processes and technology on a centralized, cloud based platform. Founded in 2001, Integrify aims to help businesses easily develop automated workflows using intuitive, scalable automated platform. Integrify provides extreme customization and integration flexibility, allowing organizations across all industries to improve service, efficiency and compliance.

About PSPDFKit

PSPDFKit is helping the world innovate beyond paper with its developer tools, API services, and low-code solutions covering the entire document lifecycle from creation, manipulation, real-time collaboration, signing and markup. The company's products cover all major platforms and support a wide range of programming languages and can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud with ease and at any scale. PSPDFKit has earned its developer first reputation by pioneering products that are easily integrated, completely customizable to fit any deployment and workflow, and trusted by startups, SMBs and some of the largest multinational enterprises.

