PSPDFKit Leads the AI Revolution in Intelligent Document Processing with Release of XtractFlow

RALEIGH, N.C. and VIENNA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSPDFKit, a leading document processing and manipulation platform, announces the release of XtractFlow – a groundbreaking intelligent document processing (IDP) engine powered by generative AI. XtractFlow provides advanced automation for large-scale document classification and data extraction across a broad range of formats, with human-level accuracy.

Due to the vast and varied document landscape, traditional IDP platforms are inefficient to run, requiring more resources, time and complex processes. Developers and automation project managers may require several days for setup and deployment of document classification and significant complexity data extraction workflows when working with a broad range of formats in order to achieve high levels of accuracy. This is exacerbated by the limitation of using templates and pre-set patterns to extract data.

XtractFlow addresses these challenges by simplifying setup and deployment to a single day and using generative AI from OpenAI and Azure in the first release to intelligently identify the document format, classify the types of documents co-mingled in unstructured storage, and consistently extract data, regardless of its location in the document, with human-level accuracy.

AI-Powered Features

Supports Hundreds of Formats

XtractFlow efficiently extracts data from hundreds of document formats, including PDF, JPEG, Office and CAD files, regardless of document complexity.

XtractFlow efficiently extracts data from hundreds of document formats, including PDF, JPEG, Office and CAD files, regardless of document complexity. Automate Document Classification

With minimal setup, XtractFlow automatically categorizes documents including contracts, legal filings, lab reports, bank statements and more, in high-volume workflows. Developers can easily customize deployment with either the XtractFlow SDK or API.

With minimal setup, XtractFlow automatically categorizes documents including contracts, legal filings, lab reports, bank statements and more, in high-volume workflows. Developers can easily customize deployment with either the XtractFlow SDK or API. Extract Data Accurately and Effortlessly

XtractFlow effortlessly interprets and retrieves the data users need, avoiding extensive coding and the strict rules for data extraction with a no-code approach, and enables a natural-language experience for the end users.

"We've always felt we could go far beyond traditional IDP technology — more accuracy and more intelligence — along with less work spent setting and tuning it for specific workflows," says Miloš Đekić, Vice President of Product Management at PSPDFKit. "Generative AI has enabled us to deliver XtractFlow and bring human-level accuracy to document classification and data extraction in a way that significantly accelerates time to value for our customers."

XtractFlow supports PSPDFKit customer data security standards with a strict non-storage policy and aligns with global data retention standards, ensuring integrity and security at every step of your applications and business processes.

XtractFlow is more accessible, powerful and accurate than traditional IDP technology, and reduces resources and time investment. Get a free trial today , or join our live demo.

Live Demonstration and Additional Insights

PSPDFKit will deliver a live demonstration of XtractFlow on 8 February 2024 at 11:00 ET/17:00 CET. The demo will showcase XtractFlow features, real-world use cases, and a Q&A session with our solutions engineers. Please secure your seat by registering here .

XtractFlow is available now. For more information and to experience XtractFlow with a free trial, please visit the PSPDFKit website .

About PSPDFKit

PSPDFKit is helping the world innovate beyond paper with its developer tools, API services, and low-code solutions covering the entire document lifecycle from creation, manipulation, real-time collaboration, signing and markup. The company's products cover all major platforms and support a wide range of programming languages and can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud with ease and at any scale. PSPDFKit has earned its developer first reputation by pioneering products that are easily integrated, completely customizable to fit any deployment and workflow, and trusted by startups, SMBs and some of the largest multinational enterprises. For more information on PSPDFKit, visit www.pspdfkit.com .

SOURCE PSPDFKit GmbH