PSPINC Introduces Passkey Login to Dreamersi -- Redefining Secure, Password-less Access for Bilingual Hosting Customers

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. (PSPINC), a leader in bilingual web hosting and cloud solutions, today announced the launch of passkey authentication for its flagship hosting service, Dreamersi. This new feature enables users to sign in without traditional passwords, marking a major step forward in online security and user convenience.

With this update, Dreamersi becomes one of the first bilingual hosting platforms in the United States and Japan to support WebAuthn-compatible passkey login, allowing users to securely access their hosting accounts using Face ID, Touch ID, or Windows Hello — without ever typing a password.

"Passwords have long been the weakest link in online security," said Kenichi Uchikura, President of PSPINC. "By introducing passkey login, Dreamersi customers can now enjoy a faster, easier, and phishing-proof way to access their hosting services — simply by using the authentication tools already built into their devices."

Built on FIDO2 and WebAuthn standards and supported by Apple, Google, and Microsoft, passkeys provide cryptography-based authentication that eliminates password reuse and phishing risks, ensuring a safer hosting experience across all devices.

Key Benefits of Dreamersi Passkey Login

Passwordless login with Face ID, Touch ID, or Windows Hello





Phishing-proof security through cryptographic authentication





Cross-device compatibility for a seamless experience





Available now at no additional cost to Dreamersi customers

"Security and simplicity have always been at the heart of our mission," Uchikura added. "Passkey login is another step forward in helping our customers protect their data while enjoying a more convenient online experience."

The addition of passkey login complements PSPINC's expanding suite of innovations, including AI Assist tools for website creation and HIPAA-compliant secure messaging — reinforcing the company's position as a trusted provider for bilingual hosting and digital solutions for both the U.S. and Japanese markets.

Customers can now enable passkey login by visiting https://pspinc.com/dreamersi.

About Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. (PSPINC)

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. is an independent software development company committed to helping small businesses grow online. First established in 1987, PSPINC now serves more than 30,000 companies of all sizes around the world with software designed and developed in-house to help businesses thrive online.

Media Contact:

Ken Uchikura — Founder / CEO

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

425-957-0808

[email protected]

https://www.pspinc.com

SOURCE Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.