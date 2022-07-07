PSQuote Go-Live at Bishop Fox

FRONT ROYAL, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLD Partners announced their go-live of PSQuote with Bishop Fox (Tempe, AZ) in May. PSQuote is a professional services quoting application built on the Salesforce platform, (PSQuote is a wholly-owned division of CLD Partners.) Bishop Fox utilizes the tool to enhance and elevate its analytics while achieving the goal of further automating its quote-to-cash process. CLD Partners has engaged with Bishop Fox since August 2020 for various services, and this new deployment is the next step in a growing business relationship.

Bishop Fox is a market leader specializing in offensive security. The company provides solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. Over the last sixteen years, Bishop Fox has completed more than 6000 engagements and worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. They are also an active participant in the security community and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years.

For the past 10 years, CLD Partners has built many custom professional services estimation tools based on the force.com platform, including for many large enterprises. These clients needed an on-platform solution to bridge the gap between their CRM and PSA tools. CLD Partners brought PSQuote to market in response to the consistent demand for a solution specifically designed for professional services.

As part of a broader initiative, Bishop Fox was looking to mine better metrics to support growth and operational excellence. PSQuote was identified as a key application for the sales and operations team to bring quoting data onto the Salesforce platform. This also achieves greater efficiency through automating the creation of resource requests and projects in their PSA tool. Furthermore, implementing PSQuote has the added benefit of tying hours, revenue, and cost analytics from scoping to downstream revenue recognition.

Tony Needler, AVP Consulting Managed Services & IT, shared his observations, "CLD Partners and Bishop Fox have collaborated on FinancialForce PSA improvements for some time. Steve and his team understand professional services so well and have brought us a tool in PSQuote designed to adapt to the way we sell. Now we have our process on the Salesforce platform, ready to reap the benefits."

Steve Clune, CEO of CLD Partners, remarked, "Bishop Fox has the vision of a truly automated quote-to-cash system. PSQuote brings that vision closer to reality and empowers them to grow their sales and delivery processes. They are in a hyper-growth market with tremendous opportunity to achieve great goals. We're happy to be partnered with them for the journey."

