PSS Alberta L. Alston House Celebrates 40 Years Serving Older New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alberta L. Alston House, a 151-unit affordable apartment building in Corona, Queens, with a vibrant and diverse community of older adults, celebrated 40 years this month.

The residence was opened in 1984 by PSS, a multi-service agency with a mission to help older New Yorkers, their families, and their communities thrive. The activities and facilities at Alberta Alston House serve to keep the residents engaged socially, mentally and physically.

Board members and staff gather at the PSS Alberta L. Alston House for its 40th birthday celebration. The 151-unit affordable apartment building opened in 1984 and delivers on-site activities and social services to support the mind, body and spirit of older New Yorkers.

"For 40 years, Alberta Alston House has served as a residence for thousands – providing a safe and comfortable place for seniors," said Board President James Tse, thanking the staff and his fellow board members at a celebration last week. "One of the things I'm most proud of in the past years of the COVID pandemic is that we did not lose one senior."

Just like Queens, Alberta Alston is a melting pot. The tenants in the large, bright community room spoke in their native Korean, Spanish, English, Chinese and Russian about what their home means to them.

"Living in Alberta Alston House is about being part of a thriving community. The dedicated staff ensure that residents are well taken care of. The monthly activities provide ample opportunities for residents to engage and bond with each other," said one resident.

PSS provides on-site social services and Metro Management Development Inc. manages the building. Activities include painting, crocheting, movement and Zumba classes. In warmer weather, residents grow their own vegetables and flowers in raised garden beds on the spacious grounds. An on-site computer lab offers access to internet and classes.

Once people get a spot in the building, they stay. Those 62 and older (55+ if disabled) can join the waiting list, which follows Section 8 income guidelines. The newest tenant has been on the waiting list since 2012. Tenants pay 30% of their gross income as rent.

The building was named for Alberta Lois Alston, a religious and community leader who in 1977 was the first African American female moderator of the Presbytery of New York City.

"Everyone who comes to Alberta Alston says,' Wow!,' " said PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin. "What makes this place special are the people."

ABOUT PSS: PSS was founded in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services by volunteers to serve older members of their church community. Today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has 120 dedicated staff and over 200 committed volunteers and interns serving all five boroughs. With a $13+ million annual budget, the organization serves the community through: ten community centers for older adults offering daily activities, nutrition and exercise, and free technology instruction and onsite social workers. It also operates a residence in Corona, Queens. PSS Circle of Care supports families caring for someone who is frail, chronically ill or has Alzheimer's disease or other dementia with caregiver and kinship family support programs. PSS Life! University is the community education program; PSS also provides social work on demand services through NY Connects in Brooklyn and case management services in the Bronx from an office in Co-op City. Visit pssusa.org/news

Media Contact: Laurie Petersen

