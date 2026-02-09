PSS Industrial Group and Cross Country Infrastructure Services Announce Combination of Critical Infrastructure Solutions Businesses to Form PSS Cross Country Infrastructure Solutions

This combination creates a premier solutions and supply partner for contractors and owners with unmatched product application, distribution, and equipment rental expertise supporting the construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure across the United States

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSS Industrial Group ("PSSI"), a leading service provider and distributor offering solutions for the construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure, and Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc. ("Cross Country"), a specialized equipment rental and supply company, today announced that they have closed on an agreement to combine their companies, forming a new entity PSS Cross Country Infrastructure Solutions ("PSS Cross Country").

Phillip Goodwin, CEO at PSSI said, "This combination is an opportunity to build on the tremendous success of our teams and establish a truly national player for infrastructure solutions. The demand for energy and infrastructure has never been greater. This transaction is about scaling the resources available to our customers and staff, so they are even better positioned to support America's critical infrastructure needs. Our success has always been driven by our people, whose dedication and integrity supports the communities we work in and around, and that passion for service will always be at the core of what we do."

John James, CEO at Cross Country said, "This business combination is the perfect next step for these two wonderful organizations. Since I founded Cross Country in 1981, we have been focused on servicing customers with integrity - PSSI has done the same. The size, scale, and breadth of solutions that this combination affords our customers is unmatched in the market. I have really enjoyed the process of working with Phillip and his team and I look forward to supporting the new organization going forward."

Leveraging the Strength of Complementary Businesses

Bringing together two infrastructure solutions companies with complementary strengths, PSS Cross Country is positioned to deliver an expanded suite of solutions supporting energy and infrastructure construction and maintenance projects nationwide.

With more than 40 locations across the United States, PSS Cross Country will offer customers an even more expansive national footprint, providing contractors with specialized equipment rental options, service, inventory access, and field-level operational expertise, supported by a broader network of product experts and training resources regardless of where their projects take them.

In addition to PSSI's branches across the country, PSS Cross Country adds Cross Country's seven strategically located branches. This scale enables PSS Cross Country to meet customers where they are, transforming its end-to-end service offerings while maintaining the high-touch service model that has long differentiated both organizations.

The vision is accelerated growth, positioning PSS Cross Country to expand alongside customers as the country's infrastructure markets continue to evolve. While servicing the energy value chain will remain core to the business through PSSI's established expertise, the combined companies' experience in renewable, utilities, mining, and data center infrastructure will enhance PSS Cross Country's ability to support where the industry is heading with the buildout of emerging energy and critical infrastructure projects nationwide.

Leadership Structure

PSSI CEO Phillip Goodwin will be CEO of PSS Cross Country, and the senior leadership teams of the two companies will combine and report into Goodwin. Cross Country CEO John James will remain with PSS Cross Country and join the newly expanded leadership team as President of Equipment.

Huron Consulting Group served as financial advisors to PSS Industrial Group and Jackson Walker, LLP served as legal counsel. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to Cross Country and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel.

About PSS Industrial Group

PSS Industrial Group is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has approximately 33 locations throughout the United States. PSS Industrial Group is a leading service provider and distributor of specialty equipment, MRO supplies and material handling solutions to the entire energy market value chain, including the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, as well as industrial markets. For more information about PSS Industrial Group, please visit www.pssigroup.com or email [email protected] .

About Cross Country Infrastructure Services

Founded in 1977, Cross Country Infrastructure Services ("CCIS") is a leading provider of specialized construction equipment rental and consumable supply solutions serving critical infrastructure projects across the United States. The Company supports a diversified set of end markets including midstream energy, renewables, powerline, and civil construction. CCIS operates a nationwide platform with eight branch locations and a highly specialized rental fleet representing over $100 million of original equipment cost, complemented by more than 30,000 consumables and supply SKUs sourced from over 400 manufacturers. CCIS is recognized for its deep industry expertise, extensive inventory, and commitment to delivering reliable, customer focused solutions tailored to the needs of both large national contractors and specialty operators.

SOURCE PSS Cross Country Infrastructure Solutions