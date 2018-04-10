PSS Launches Groundbreaking Work Zone Safety Innovation

CLEVELAND, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PSS, an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of roadway and pedestrian safety systems, has done it again. The company is excited to announce the launch of its newest product, RoadQuake RAPTOR Rumble Strip Handling Machine.

RoadQuake RAPTOR Product Image

RAPTOR transports, deploys, realigns, and retrieves RoadQuake 2F Temporary Portable Rumble Strip (TPRS) in work zones, which improves operational efficiency and increases worker safety. The machine mounts to the front of a vehicle for ease of operation and has a capacity of 12 RoadQuake TPRS. The product provides Portable Positive Protection when deploying and retrieving RoadQuake TPRS, and is ideal for short-duration, short-term and mobile operations.

"The safety of workers, drivers, and pedestrians has always been and will always be the driving force behind every one of our product innovations," said David E. Cowan, PSS President and CEO. "The RAPTOR was designed to keep workers off of the road and eliminate manual stress injuries due to lifting and carrying. We're confident this innovation will have a positive, long-lasting impact on work zone safety."

In January 2018, PSS kicked off the RAP-Tour, a cross-country demonstration of the RAPTOR's ability to improve work zone safety. To see RAPTOR in action or to request a list of tour dates, contact National Sales Manager Dave McKee at (216)403-0898 or David.McKee@PSS-Innovations.com.

PSS, located in Cleveland, Ohio, designs, manufactures and markets innovative safety devices for roadway and pedestrian applications. For more information, visit http://pss-innovations.com/, or connect with PSS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

