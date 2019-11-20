PS&S Purchases DW Smith Associates in Strategic Expansion

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PS&S, a full-service architecture, engineering, design, and environmental firm, has purchased DW Smith Associates, a multi-discipline professional design and engineering consulting firm, the companies announced today.

DW Smith Principals Jennifer Nevins, Timothy Lurie, and Thomas Murphy will join the PS&S Senior Management Team. PS&S will merge its regional office located in Wall, New Jersey, with DW Smith's current headquarters, also based in Wall. DW Smith will continue to operate under the DW Smith name for the near-term.

"We are excited to bring the immense talent of DW Smith into the PS&S family," said John Sartor, CEO of PS&S. "We've had the pleasure of working alongside DW Smith on projects for several mutual clients. The talented team of DW Smith will help us expand our energy, utility, and community association practices. This will also allow us to continue to provide the highest quality work within the Northeast region and beyond."

"Combining our firm with PS&S was truly a natural extension of our current working relationship," said Jennifer Nevins, Principal of DW Smith Associates. "Our cultures are so closely aligned and given PS&S' reputation in the industry we couldn't imagine a more appropriate partner. The synergy brought by combining our talents will enable our combined firm to better serve existing clients and enhance our depth of offerings to current and potential clients."

Together, PS&S and DW Smith will provide architectural, engineering, surveying, design and environmental services in the science & technology, energy & utility, real estate — residential, commercial, and community associations — transportation and education sectors, for both public and private clients throughout the United States.

About PS&S

Founded in 1962, PS&S has evolved into a unique best-in-class architecture, engineering and environmental consulting firm, providing design and permitting services to a wide range of corporate, institutional and commercial clients. PS&S is ranked among the top national design firms by Engineering News Record (and among the top 15 national engineering firms in pharmaceuticals). Recognized both for its breadth of services and depth of expertise, PS&S is the single source for planning, permitting and design at the local, State and Federal levels. To learn more, please visit www.psands.com.

