PSSI Is Now Fortrex

New Brand Identity Solidifies New Era of Growth and Innovation, Underscores Company's Commitment to Protecting North American Food Supply

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PSSI, the leading food safety solution and sanitation provider, today announces the company's new name and brand identity, Fortrex. The new identity better aligns with the company's existing strengths and decades of expertise in the food safety industry. The new Fortrex brand reinvigorates the company's commitment to its longstanding core values—including safety, integrity, and customer focus—and builds on its innovative practices, best-in-class workforce, and overall value to its customers. Safe Foods, a division of PSSI Food Safety Solutions, will continue under the Fortrex brand.

The new name represents the company's stature as the first line of defense against harmful contaminants in the food supply. Fortrex's new logo depicts an "X"—representing an elimination of contaminants. This fresh brand identity recognizes the strength of the Fortrex team that operates throughout North America to ensure that every food processing facility is free from potential hazards.

"At Fortrex, we are the first line of defense for our customers, driven by consumer safety, customer service, and compliance," says Tim Mulhere, CEO of Fortrex. "Our refreshed identity is more than just a new look – it's a bold step forward for our company that better reflects our evolution, our unwavering commitment to our customers, employees, and our core values. With Fortrex, our customers can expect a renewed focus on service excellence with an increased dedication to innovation."



Fortrex is a primary partner for large and small processing plants across North America – proudly serving the poultry, pork, beef, and seafood industries – among others. The new brand comes on the heels of the company's recent headquarters move to Atlanta, which allows Fortrex the ability to travel to existing customers with greater efficiency while also further establishing roots in a region known for its growing poultry industry, strong workforce talent pool, and exceptional research and academic institutions.

About Fortrex

Fortrex is the first line of defense in food safety. The company is a leading provider of sanitation solutions in North America, offering tech-forward innovation to drive growth by helping our customers identify and avoid preventable issues while delivering real-time results. We offer cost-effective solutions to our customers, while providing the highest-level of contaminant defense. Fortrex's team of skilled food sanitors, microbiologists, technical experts, and engineers are committed to keeping USDA, FDA, and CFIA processing facilities clean, safe, and audit-ready.

About Safe Foods

Safe Foods, a division of Fortrex, offers superior chemical solutions, intervention processing aids, innovative equipment, and real-time analytics software to food processing partners around the world.

