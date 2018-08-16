PSTA Adopts Initial Technical Roadmap

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with the purpose and mission of the Public Safety Technology Alliance (PSTA), the PSTA Board of Directors identified the initial technical areas to be considered by the association in the form of an Initial Technical Roadmap, which will provide guidance to the PSTA Executive Advisory Council (EAC) and facilitate the standing up of the initial technical committees.

The PSTA Board agreed on the following six immediate technical priorities:

Situational Awareness Solutions (SAS) Single Sign On Mission Critical Push to X – (Talk, Video, Data) and 3GPP standards Cybersecurity Mapping LMR interoperability to LTE

Regular committee updates will be directed to the EAC and then to the Board. Once the committees have made recommendations on open standards to be used in each of these technical areas, and receive concurrence from the EAC and the Board, the standards and related specifications will be published on the PSTA website for easy access and reference.

The PSTA has received emails from individuals in public safety and industry who are interested in participating in technical committee activities and continues to encourage those expressions of interest as the Board and EAC stand up the committees, outline committee goals and objectives and determine high level schedules for completion of the technical work.

"We are excited about moving forward with these technical priorities that are critical for public safety. Now is the time for industry and public safety members with interest and expertise in these areas to join these six technical subcommittees, and we encourage broad participation," said Jonathan Lewin, Chicago Police Department Bureau of Technical Services Chief/CIO and PSTA Board member.

If you are a member of a public safety agency/association, industry or academia and want to contribute to these important discussions, please visit https://www.pstalliance.org/how-to-join/ to join the PSTA and share your experience and knowledge.

About PSTA



The Public Safety Technology Alliance (PSTA), comprised of telecommunications industry, public safety, and technology leaders, is a nonprofit coalition with a mission of adopting open, best-in-class, standards-based technology for the public safety user community. As broadband and narrowband networks evolve to meet the demands of first responders, so too must the standards evolve to ensure interoperability between and among the various networks, applications and databases upon which public safety users rely. For more information visit www.pstalliance.org.

