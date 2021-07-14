PsyBio Therapeutics Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

OXFORD, Ohio and COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") at the market open on July 14, 2021 under the symbol "PSYBF".

"Today's news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States as we engage with this significant shareholder audience," said Evan Levine, CEO of PsyBio. "Listing on the OTCQB positions PsyBio with increased visibility among the U.S. based investment community and improved liquidity for our current and prospective shareholders."

Additionally, the Company is applying for eligibility for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders while enhancing the liquidity of the Shares on the OTCQB.

The Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "PSYB" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PSYB.F".

About PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

PsyBio Therapeutics is an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders. The team has extensive experience in drug discovery based on synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as well as clinical and regulatory expertise progressing drugs through human studies and regulatory protocols. Research and development is currently ongoing for naturally occurring psychoactive tryptamines originally discovered in different varieties of hallucinogenic mushrooms, other tryptamines and phenethylamines and combinations thereof. The Company is also researching and developing new non-naturally occurring molecular structures which may have unique therapeutics properties.

About OTCQB

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

