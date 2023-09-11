Psych Associates of Maryland LLC d/b/a Bloom Health Centers ("Bloom Health") Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

TIMONIUM, Md., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych Associates of Maryland LLC d/b/a Bloom Health Centers ("Bloom Health"), a mental health service provider, has learned of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information of certain clinicians and patients. This notification provides information about the incident and resources available to assist potentially impacted individuals.

Please note that certain affected patients may have been treated by a Bloom Health doctor at Dominion Hospital. Dominion Hospital is not affiliated with Bloom Health Centers, but allows Bloom Health providers to serve their patients at the hospital. Additionally, certain patients may have been originally seen at companies acquired by Bloom Health, including Psych Associates of Maryland, Comprehensive Behavioral Health, and Kraus Behavioral Health.

On July 5, 2023, Bloom Health became aware of suspicious activity in its email environment. Bloom Health immediately took steps to secure its environment and launched an investigation with the assistance of a leading computer forensics firm to determine what happened and whether personal or protected health information may have been accessed or acquired during the incident. As a result of the investigation, on July 20, 2023, Bloom Health identified that certain files within one clinician's mailbox may have been accessed without authorization on or around June 23, 2023, and was then able to obtain access to the associated OneDrive. Out of an abundance of caution, Bloom Health conducted a comprehensive review of all data within the affected account, which was completed on August 7, 2023. Bloom Health then worked diligently to identify up-to-date contact information for all individuals whose information was contained within the mailbox or OneDrive to effectuate formal notification to such individuals, which was finalized on August 28, 2023.

Please note that at this time, we currently have no evidence to suggest misuse or attempted misuse of this information. However, on September 11, 2023, notice of this incident was provided to potentially impacted individuals with available address information. The notice that was provided included information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to help protect their information.

The information varies between individuals, but the affected information may have included name, address, phone number, email address, diagnosis and medication details, health insurance information, and for a limited number of individuals, Social Security number.

The privacy and security of clinician and patient data is of utmost importance to Bloom Health. Bloom Health has implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its digital environment in an effort to minimize the likelihood of a similar event from occurring in the future. Bloom Health has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-800-939-4170.

