Psycheceutical, Inc. Announces New Patents that Enable Psychedelic Compounds to be Administered as Pharmaceutical Medicines

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycheceutical, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of psychedelic medicines, today announced its exclusive license within the entire psychedelic industry of two major patents that will significantly advance the medical application of psychedelic compounds. Psycheceutical's patented delivery systems allow psychedelics, such as psilocybin, ibogaine, and ketamine, to be administered without unwanted side effects and toxicity by bypassing the stomach and the liver.

Psycheceutical's Janus particle solution uses layered nanoparticles to target specific cells and deliver multiple medicines at different times and rates. The patented delivery system was established following groundbreaking research conducted at the University of Michigan by Professor Dr. Anish Tuteja, who has now joined Psycheceutical as the Chief Science Officer.

"The Janus particle technology has immense potential to transform the delivery of psychedelic therapies amid today's mental health crisis. Nearly all forms of research being done on psychedelics are via the digestive tract, which slows uptake, requires higher dosage, and may lead to harmful side effects in the body. By leveraging nanoparticle encapsulation, Psycheceutical will overcome these limitations. Psycheceutical aims to provide similar nanoparticle-based solutions to any and all companies doing psychedelic drug development research," said Dr. Tuteja.

Psycheceutical's second patented technology, the NeuroDirect™ delivery system, administers neuroactive compounds directly to nerve connections to the brain, bypassing the blood-brain-barrier. This delivery system allows for smaller doses, improved efficacy of the active compound, and immediate response in minutes. It also eliminates the potentially toxic and hallucinogenic effects of psychedelic compounds, facilitating wider medical adoption and use.

Dr. Aung Din, who developed the NeuroDirect™ technology, said, "Having practiced neurology and neuropsychiatry for 30 years and been involved in clinical research to bring numerous drugs through the FDA to market, I am particularly excited about Psycheceutical's work to deliver potentially harmful psychedelics in a safe way for medical purposes. The ability to avoid the systemic side effects of psychedelic compounds, such as nausea, dizziness, and disorientation, opens up a whole new world to neuro-therapeutics."

"Combining the patented technologies of the Janus particle solution with the NeuroDirect™ delivery system solves the problem most psychedelic drug development companies are targeting: a safe, effective, take-at-home drug. The stronger the medicine, the more likely the need for on-site medical oversight; this layers in massive costs. NeuroDirect™ delivery, by eliminating toxicity and hallucinogenic properties, solves that problem," said Chad Harman, CEO of Psycheceutical. "The Janus particle solution will allow for time-released and combined therapies to be administered to patients, targeting specific indications. These breakthrough technologies that allow psychedelic compounds to be delivered in a safer and more effective way are a revolution for the entire psychedelic industry."

"My unique experience, access, and understanding of the psychedelic industry gives our company, Psycheceutical, a strategic advantage in targeting and acquiring valuable intellectual property and talent flying under the radar of other players in the space," said psychedelic industry thought leader and Psycheceutical Chief Visionary Officer, Zappy Zapolin. "Looking at the industry as it is growing, we are seeing the emergence of a brand-new sector: the psycheceutical industry, which merges the best of psychedelics and the best of pharmaceuticals. Psycheceutical is on a mission to bring safety and efficacy to psychedelic compounds with patented delivery systems designed specifically for this new class of medications."

