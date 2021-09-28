Psycheceutical, Inc. Expands Executive Team with Announcement of New Advisory Board Appointments

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycheceutical, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of psychedelic medicines, today announced the growth of its esteemed board with two new appointments, Dr. Ronald Aung-Din and Dr. John Kutzko.

Neurologist and neuropsychiatrist Dr. Ronald Aung-Din will join the company as Clinical Advisor. Dr. Aung-Din will advise Psycheceutical as the company advances its patented technology, the NeuroDirect™ delivery system. This delivery system allows for smaller doses, improved efficacy of the active compound, and immediate response in minutes. It also eliminates psychedelic compounds' potentially toxic and hallucinogenic effects, facilitating wider medical adoption and use.

Dr. Aung-Din, a holder of 13 US and foreign patents, treats neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions in adults and children. Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, he specializes in autism spectrum disorder, seizures, headaches, stroke, pain and fibromyalgia, and peripheral neuropathy.

Dr. Aung Din, the developer of the NeuroDirect™ technology, said, "As a practicing neurologist for over 30 years, bringing numerous drugs through the FDA to market, I am particularly excited to be on the advisory board of Psycheceutical. Our technology's ability to avoid the systemic side effects of psychedelic compounds, such as nausea, dizziness, and disorientation, opens us up to a whole new world of neuro-therapeutics."

Dr. John Kutzko, an industry veteran who has multiple US and PCT patents, will assume the role of Formulations Advisor for Psycheceutical. Dr. Kutzko will play a pivotal role in achieving key metrics as the company leverages its exclusive license of Janus particle manufacturing to build Psycheceutical's library of custom psychedelic treatments. Dr. Kutzko will also assist in developing the safest, most therapeutically-efficacious products minimizing patient side effects.

Dr. Kutzko brings senior-level operations management experience to the company with extensive expertise in delivering USP 795 and USP 797 compounding, home infusion services, specialty pharmacy services, and medical devices.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join the Psycheceutical board and help further the understanding that these medicines can be a groundbreaking cure to a variety of ailments," said Dr. Kutzko.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Aung-Din and Dr. Kutzko to our fast-growing team," said Psycheceutical CEO Chad Harman. "These proven leaders bring unmatched expertise, and will play pivotal roles in helping us further Psycheceutical's ground-breaking approach to delivering critically-needed mental health treatments."

Headquartered in Miami, Psycheceutical's patented delivery systems allow psychedelics, such as psilocybin, ibogaine, and ketamine, to be administered without unwanted side effects and toxicity by bypassing the stomach and the liver.

About Psycheceutical, Inc.

Psycheceutical, Inc. is using cutting-edge delivery technologies to develop safe and effective psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a team with more than 100 years' combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to bring safety and efficacy to psychedelic compounds. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com .

CONTACT: Abby Berger, [email protected]

SOURCE Psycheceutical, Inc.

