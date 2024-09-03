Psychedelic Drugs Market to Grow by USD 1.37 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Increasing Mental Health Disorders, Report Highlights AI's Impact on the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global psychedelic drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of mental health disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing focus of vendors on developing next-generation therapies for psychiatric disorders. However, side effects associated with psychedelic drugs poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Braxia Scientific Corp., COMPASS Pathways plc, Cybin Inc., HAVN Life Sciences Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lykos Therapeutics, Mind Medicine Inc., Pfizer Inc., Seelos Therapeutics Inc., Silo Pharma Inc., and Stella.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global psychedelic drugs market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Type (Ketamine, GHB, MDMA, Psilocybin, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Braxia Scientific Corp., COMPASS Pathways plc, Cybin Inc., HAVN Life Sciences Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lykos Therapeutics, Mind Medicine Inc., Pfizer Inc., Seelos Therapeutics Inc., Silo Pharma Inc., and Stella

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Psychedelic Drugs Market refers to the production, distribution, and sale of psychedelic substances, such as LSD and psilocybin, for therapeutic and recreational use. Key players in this market include companies focused on research and development of psychedelic drugs for medical applications, as well as those involved in the production and sale of these substances for recreational use. The market size is expected to grow due to increasing research and development efforts in the field of psychedelic therapy, as well as shifting regulatory attitudes towards these substances. Companies are investing in clinical trials and product development to meet the growing demand for psychedelic therapies. The market is also driven by the rising awareness of the potential benefits of psychedelics in treating mental health conditions, such as depression and PTSD. However, regulatory challenges and ethical concerns remain significant barriers to market growth.

The Psychedelic Drugs Market is experiencing significant growth due to the renewed interest in the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances like Ketamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, and Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB). These substances are being explored for treating various mental health disorders such as Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Opiate Addiction, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Synthetic and natural psychedelics are being developed for administration through different routes, including oral, inhalation, and injectable forms. Hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and retail pharmacies are expected to be key distribution channels. Notable psychedelic substances include Psilocybin, used for depression and PTSD, LSD for pain disorders and sleep-related disorders, and GHB for narcolepsy and trauma. However, cultural norms, conservative values, and religious beliefs pose challenges to market growth. Anticipated approvals for psychedelic drugs, such as those from Psychae Therapeutics, are driving investment from venture capital funds. However, misuse, psychological distress, and the classification of these substances as Schedule I drugs remain concerns. Additional applications for psychedelics include treating addiction and academic institutions. The market is expected to grow, with key players focusing on developing safe and effective psychedelic therapies.

Discover a Comprehensive 360° Market Analysis: Understand the Impact of AI. For detailed information- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The Psychedelic Drugs Market refers to the production, distribution, and sale of psychedelic substances, such as LSD and magic mushrooms. Key players in this market include Mydecine Innovations Group, Compass Pathways, and MindMed. These companies focus on researching and developing psychedelic-based therapies for mental health conditions, such as depression and PTSD. The market is expected to grow due to increasing awareness and acceptance of psychedelic therapies, as well as ongoing clinical trials. However, regulatory challenges and potential safety concerns remain.

The Psychedelic Drugs Market faces several challenges in its growth trajectory. These include regulatory hurdles, such as the classification of Psychedelic substances as Schedule I drugs, limiting their availability in Hospitals Pharmacy and Retail Pharmacy. The stigma surrounding these substances due to Cultural norms, Conservative values, and Religious beliefs also poses a significant challenge. Misuse and Psychological distress are other concerns, particularly with Injectable and Intranasal forms of Psychedelics like Gamma-hydroxybutyrate and Psilocybin. Mental health disorders, including Depression, PTSD, Addiction, Pain disorders, Sleep related disorders, and Trauma, offer significant opportunities for Psychedelics. However, the market is still in its infancy, with few Anticipated approvals and limited funding from Venture capital funds. Competition comes from traditional treatments like Antidepressants and Anti-anxiety drugs. Psycha Therapeutics and other companies are pioneering research in this field, focusing on intravenous, sublingual, and other forms of administration. The market also includes Ecstasy and Marijuana, while Cancer patients and Mental illness are emerging applications.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This psychedelic drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Ketamine

1.2 GHB

1.3 MDMA

1.4 Psilocybin

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Hospital pharmacy

2.2 Retail pharmacy

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Ketamine- The Psychedelic Drugs Market refers to the production, distribution, and sale of psychedelic substances, such as LSD and psilocybin, for therapeutic and recreational purposes. Key players in this market include Mydecine Innovations Group, Compass Pathways, and MindMed. These companies focus on research and development of psychedelic therapies for mental health conditions, such as depression and PTSD. The market size is expected to grow due to increasing research funding and positive clinical trial results. Regulatory approvals and collaborations with academic institutions are also driving market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data ( - ) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Psychedelic drugs, including Ketamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, and Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), are naturally occurring or synthetic substances known for their hallucinogenic effects. These psychoactive compounds have gained renewed interest in recent years due to their potential therapeutic applications in various mental health disorders. Psychedelics have shown promise in treating conditions such as Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Opiate Addiction, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. They have also been explored for pain disorders, sleep-related disorders, and trauma. Despite their therapeutic potential, these psychoactive substances remain largely illegal or restricted as Schedule I drugs in many parts of the world. However, recent advancements include the FDA approval of Epidolex, a cannabidiol-based medication for epilepsy, and the ongoing research on Marijuana for mental illness and cancer patients. Other psychedelic substances like Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and Psilocybin are being studied intravenously for their effects on mental health and wellbeing. The use of these substances, however, carries risks and requires careful medical supervision. Antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs, while commonly used, have limitations and side effects. The exploration of psychedelic substances offers a new perspective in the treatment of various mental and physical conditions.

Market Research Overview

Psychedelic drugs, including Ketamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, and Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), represent a growing market for the treatment of various mental health disorders and pain management. These substances can be found in both synthetic and natural forms. Indications for psychedelic drugs include Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Opiate Addiction, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. They are administered through various routes such as Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, and Pharmacies (Hospitals, Retail, and Online). The use of psychedelic substances for therapeutic purposes is a controversial topic due to cultural norms, conservative values, and religious beliefs. However, the potential benefits are significant, particularly in the treatment of psychological distress and mental health disorders like Depression, PTSD, Addiction, and Anxiety. Despite their therapeutic potential, psychedelic substances are classified as Schedule I drugs, limiting their availability and accessibility. Anticipated approvals and ongoing research, however, are expected to change this landscape. Other psychoactive substances, such as Ecstasy, are used recreationally and can lead to misuse and addiction. Venture capital funds and companies like Psychae Therapeutics are investing in the development of psychedelic-based therapies. GHB is primarily used for the treatment of Sleep-related disorders and Pain Disorders. Psilocybin, a component of Magic Mushrooms, is being researched for its potential in treating various mental health disorders. LSD and Ketamine are being explored for their use in Cancer patients and in the treatment of Trauma. The use of psychedelic substances for therapeutic purposes is a complex issue, requiring careful consideration of their potential benefits and risks. The ongoing research and development in this field hold great promise for the treatment of various conditions, including those that are currently difficult to manage with conventional therapies like Antidepressants and Anti-anxiety drugs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Ketamine



GHB



MDMA



Psilocybin



Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio