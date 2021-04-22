Psychedelic Experience launches new website to help navigate the world of psychedelics

Discover a wide variety of safe and peer-reviewed organizations, retreat centers, guides, shamans, and much more! Tweet this

Through the use of PEx's online (and constantly updated) directory, visitors can search the globe for the perfect resources for their journey. Want to find a Shaman in Central America? No problem. Want to find a psilocybin retreat in the Netherlands, or an Integration Therapist in the U.S. or U.K.? PEx's Directory has it. New to psychedelics and not ready for a full-on experience? No problem!

PEx's website is designed to cater to your needs, with content options for beginners, those with some experience, and those that consider themselves to be more experienced psychonauts. Visitors will also benefit from a diverse catalog of educational, science, and safety resources to ensure they understand their options, no matter where they are on their journey.

Tim Cools, founder of PEx, said "Our mission is to support and facilitate global healing and personal growth through safe and responsible use of plant medicines and psychedelic-assisted treatments. We are a passionate team, driven by the belief that entheogens can change the world for the better."

No matter where you are on your journey, whether it's your first step or you're a seasoned explorer, with PEx, "your trip starts here."

SOURCE PsychedelicExperience.net

