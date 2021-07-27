Psychedelic Healthcare Innovation, PsiloThera launches Crowd Fund Campaign on StartEngine.com

John Atanasio, Psilothera CEO has stated, "Psychedelics show great promise and have emerged as the next frontier in Mental Health Care. Breakthrough Medical Research and Groundbreaking Psilocybin Legalization is happening when the World needs it most."

PsiloThera's Clinical Focus Is Mental Illnesses including: Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, Eating Disorders & Addictions and Cognitive Diseases & Neurological Disorders such as Alzheimer's, Dementia and Autism.

PsiloThera's Vertical Business Model includes; Fungi Grow (Psilocybin & Medicinal), R & D, Drug & Nutraceutical Development, Tele-Mental Health Platform, and PsiloThera Treatment Centers.

Armed with a Battle Tested Management Team of Visionary Science, Medical, Mental Health & Technology Experts, the company's focus is to treat Vets, 1st Responders and those suffering from treatment resistant Mental Illnesses.

PsiloThera's Drug Development process utilizes: Quantum Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Our proprietary Psilocybin based therapeutic formulations in development shall target the 5-HT 2A receptors. We shall also create a "Natural Plant Based Psilocybin Portfolio" based on (20) species of Psilocybe Cubensis.

StartEngine.com is the leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. Start Engine's spokesperson is Shark Tank's TV show personality, "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary.

For Crowd Fund Information: www.startengine.com/psilothera

Source & Contacts: www.psilothera.com [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE PsiloThera

Related Links

http://www.psilothera.com

