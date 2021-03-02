Psychedelic Therapeutics Reviewed by NeuroPerspective

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroPerspective has released its March/April 2021 issue, featuring its first-ever, comprehensive review of the rapidly-expanding Psychedelic Therapeutics space, where substances formerly relegated to sacramental and/or illegal status are being formally tested as treatments for CNS disorders. Psilocybin, LSD, DMT, 5-MeO-DMT are some of the 'classic' psychedelic substances being explored, along with 'empathogens' like MDMA, dissociative drugs like ketamine, esketamine, arketamine, and a few substances less easily categorized, like ibogaine and its derivatives.

As NeuroPerspective publisher Harry Tracy PhD notes: "This is not a fallacy or fad, there is already substantial clinical support for the use of psychedelic drugs based on thousands of case-reports and small-scale studies. Now, much more rigorous studies are underway. Already, there is a compelling body of work supporting clinical value in PTSD (where MAPS has had a successful PhIII trial), Treatment-Resistant Depression (Compass Pathways currently is running a PhIIb study), Cancer-related Pain/Anxiety, and Addictions. Other areas, like Eating Disorders, Phantom-Limb Pain, Cancer Pain and intractable migraines, and even cognitive disorders like ADHD and Alzheimer's, are being assessed for the potential usefulness of psychedelics."

The Review assesses close to fifty companies involved in psychedelics research: Including MAPS, Compass Pathways, ATAI Life Sciences and its panoply of partnered programs (Viridia, Perception Neuroscience, DeMeRx, Entheogenix, EmpathBio); MindMed, Beckley Psytech, Field Trip Health, MindCure, Diamond Therapeutics, MYND, Gilgamesh Pharma, Cybin, PsyBio, Small Pharma, Mindset, Tactogen, Usona Institute, Entheon Biomedical, Eleusis, and many more. These companies cover the gamut of skillsets and viability, from well-founded to ephemeral pipedreams. The rationale for psychedelic mechanisms (e.g. classic 5HT-2a binding, impact on default mode networks) are reviewed, factors governing the path forward for the class are examined in detail.

Despite the numerous books, papers, and conferences that have sprung up in the past two to three years, no publication combines insights into the science, medical, and business underpinnings of the new wave of Psychedelics Therapeutics, and frank assessments of their prospects, like NeuroPerspective provides with this release.

The issue also includes a Company Spotlight appraisal of MindMed; a brief discussion regarding the aducanumab PDUFA extension, and coverage of six Alzheimer's programs and their clinical news, including Cassava Sciences, Cortexyme, Lilly, and Biohaven.

The report contains 43 pages.

NI Research is the leading publisher of independent research on the neurotherapeutics industry, and has developed an unmatched information base regarding both publicly and privately held CNS companies.

