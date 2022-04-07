Psychedelic Therapy Leader Mindbloom Launches Mobile App To Expand Access To Specialized Coaching and Content

"Guidance and support have always been critical to successful psychedelic treatments," said Dylan Beynon, CEO and Founder of Mindbloom. "And the new Mindbloom app puts this personalized, transformative support at people's fingertips."

With the new mobile app, Mindbloom clients can:

Find support : choose clinicians and guides who best suit their needs, and schedule at convenient times

: choose clinicians and guides who best suit their needs, and schedule at convenient times Connect with experts and peers : sign up for 1:1 coaching sessions with their guide, as well as facilitated group integration circles with other Mindbloom clients

: sign up for 1:1 coaching sessions with their guide, as well as facilitated group integration circles with other Mindbloom clients Prepare for sessions : find instructions, expert videos, and intention-setting guidance for each session

: find instructions, expert videos, and intention-setting guidance for each session Experience enriched sessions : listen to embedded audio tracks, specifically curated to accompany medicine sessions

: listen to embedded audio tracks, specifically curated to accompany medicine sessions Process insights: additional content to help clients reflect on experiences and integrate insights into their lives

For more information about Mindbloom and its approach to psychedelic medicine, visit www.mindbloom.com. Or download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play app store.

About Mindbloom, Inc.

Mindbloom is a leader in psychedelic therapy, offering a combination of medicine with coaching, content, and clinical precision for people looking to improve their mental health and wellbeing. Founded by 3-time tech entrepreneur Dylan Beynon, Mindbloom aims to address the mental health crisis through at-home psychedelic therapy. This approach results in strong clinical outcomes and increased access to affordable treatment. For more information, visit www.mindbloom.com.

