Psychedelic Wellness-Focused Company Delic Holdings Provides First Quarter 2021 Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a psychedelic wellness-focused company, is pleased to provide the following shareholder update on its operations for the first quarter of 2021.

The first quarter of 2021 has been transformative and expansive as DELIC has entered into new sectors of this nascent industry. From early beginnings in media with Reality Sandwich, Meet DELIC, & DELIC Radio, DELIC now has begun to execute its M&A strategy by entering into binding agreements with Ketamine Infusion Center ("KIC"), with their clinics located in California and Arizona, and of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures ("CBDV") in Vancouver, and more.

Acquisition Transactions:

Ketamine Infusion Center

On February 5th, 2021 DELIC announced the acquisition of KIC, who over the last 3 years have overseen over 4,000 ketamine infusion treatments delivered, all while seeing revenues increase to over USD$1.5mm. The KIC team has been in the clinic and medical space for over 15 years scaling and operating clinics and hospitals across the United States.

KIC exclusively administers IV Ketamine infusions, which allows them to master the science behind this unique psychedelic therapy. They utilize a state of art electronic medical record system specifically designed for KIC which allows them to track patient outcomes seamlessly. With this effective monitoring tool they gain full representation of progress when it comes to assessing each individual patient. KIC believes that quality of life should not be accomplished by socioeconomic status, so they work diligently to utilize insurance benefits of patients to provide crucial treatment. With 2 clinics already operating in Arizona and California, DELIC plans to help KIC expand to other states in the near future with a goal of adding 12 to 18 clinics in the next 12 to 18 months.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures

On February 25th, 2021 DELIC announced its acquisition of CBDV (to be renamed DELIC labs), which is a licensed (granted a "Section 56 exemption" by Health Canada) psilocybin and cannabis research lab focused on extraction, analytical testing, and chemical process development. Founded by award-winning chemist, Dr. Markus Roggen, and UBC Professor, Glenn Sammis, CBDV supports the psycheDELIC industry with high precision chemical analytics and metabolomic identification.

CBDV is working to solve the current and future problems of the cannabis and psilocybin industries. CBDV utilizes their talented team and collaborative relationships with partner organizations, industry leaders, and academia. These collaborative efforts enable them to expand knowledge on complex subjects and work on a wide array of chemistry and health and business issues. They are committed to broadening their horizons by ultimately building a stronger foundation of expertise for DELIC, and the sector as a whole.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Homestead Brand

On top of the acquisitions of KIC and CBDV, on March 4th 2021 DELIC announced the acquisition of Homestead which is a legacy counterculture distributor of psychedelic media and creator of one of the first self-contained psilocybin mushroom grow kits. The acquisition of Homestead is an exciting one as It shows how DELIC is increasing accessibility to this nascent industry within regulated jurisdictions. Homestead not only sold tens of thousands of mushroom kits globally but also was one of the earliest distributors for High Times Holdings and many other counter culture publications.

The Homestead acquisition allows DELIC to increase their product offering on their owned website Reality Sandwich (realitysandwich.com), which most recently hit record average monthly traffic of over 200,000 unique visitors, and over 2.6 million active readers in 2020. Through Homestead's extensive intellectual property and heritage brand, DELIC anticipates to revive the "at home EZ Grow experience" targeted at the Reality Sandwich consumer. Product launch is expected in the later half of Q2 2021, and the new mushroom at home grow kit will have a modern interpretation of the company's history and will include everything a consumer needs to be an at home mycologist - pre-sterilized and as easy as mixing the core ingredients provided. In addition to the mushroom kit being offered, consumers will also be able to purchase other complementary products to the kit to enhance their experiences and to become better mycologists.

Launch of Meet DELIC Conference:

DELIC will announce our new date for Meet Delic, the premier psychedelic wellness event of the year, in early April. Come and experience what's new in psychedelic wellness, connect with the community and expand your horizons. Happening in sunny Las Vegas, Nevada. We can't wait to Meet you. For more information visit MeetDelic.com.

Matt Stang, Founder and CEO commented "What's in store for the rest of 2021? DELIC is focused on expanding its M&A strategy well beyond its early acquisition targets. We look to utilize our mental health platform to assist studies and increase the intellectual properties born from CBDV's research, (to be renamed DELIC Labs), and our acquisition of Ketamine Infusion Center's to expand not only across the US, but Canada also, with the goal to expand clinics from 2 current clinics to up to 12 in the next 12 to 18 months. As we push forward on this exciting new path and transformation within the psychedelic space. We strive to become a leader in the health and wellness sector and ultimately help people. I am extending a big thank-you to the continued support received from our shareholders. We're just getting started."

About DELIC

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing interest in psychedelic wellness backed by science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture, psychedelic clinics, and more. ‎DELIC's offerings include, Ketamine Infusion Center (under binding acquisition agreement), a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona and runs two ketamine clinics in Arizona and California, "Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture, "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit, and "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ‎has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility ‎for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking ‎statements" within the meaning of ‎the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities ‎Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of DELIC's control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", ‎‎"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", ‎‎‎"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be ‎taken", "will continue", ‎‎"will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to, closing of the Transaction, the growth and business of CBDV, potential earn out payments, anticipated continued growth in the health and wellness sector (and, in particular, related to psychedelics), the continued emergence of psychedelics from stigmas, the ability of the Company to maintain sensible messaging, the ability of the Company to avoid dogmatic practices and binary rhetoric‎, the ability of DELIC to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, DELIC is alerting the reader that ‎such ‎information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors ‎that may cause ‎the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of DELIC to be ‎materially different from those ‎expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in ‎connection with the forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this press ‎release, DELIC has made certain ‎assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual ‎results to differ materially from those projected in the ‎forward-looking information and statements are the ‎following:‎ the ability to consummate the Transaction; the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the acquisition on ‎relationships, ‎including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; ‎changes in general economic, ‎business and political conditions, including changes in the financial ‎markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance ‎with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎

Although DELIC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and DELIC does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to DELIC or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.