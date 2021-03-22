Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A pressing need for new treatment options for people suffering from mental health issues has opened the door to a new era of mental health innovation. Researchers, regulators, and consumers are increasingly wary of the side effects and potential for abuse associated with established pharmaceutical mental health treatments such as Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) Xanax and Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) prozac, and these concens have spurred a wave of research into alternative treatments for common mental health concerns like anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, emerging biotech companies such as Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE:MYCO) (OTCPK:MYCOF), COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), and even established giants like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are taking evidence-based approaches to drugs previously overlooked due to stigmatization.

Mydecine Innovations Group Builds Key Research Partnerships

Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) is one of the leading companies in research, development, and commercialization of psilocybin-based medicine. Mydecine holds a full Health Canada Schedule 1 Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence, allowing the company to cultivate, transfer, sell, and export pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin mushrooms for controlled therapeutic uses. The company is conducting key psychedelic medicine research out of its state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, Colorado, while bringing evidence-based treatments to market. Through its Mindleap subsidiary, Mydecine has also developed and launched the industry's first psychedelic therapy-focused telehealth platform.

Mydecine has been working with several world-class public and private research organizations for its studies and clinical trials on psychedelic therapies, including the University of Maryland and University of Ottawa Institute of Mental Health Research. Late last year, Mydecine announced that the company had engaged a full-service contract research organization, ethica CRO, for Phase 2A of its clinical trials of psilocybin for post-traumatic stress disorder.

"We are excited to bring on a high-caliber partner in ethica CRO, which has extensive expertise in managing clinical studies to the highest standards of ethical and clinical practice, as the CRO for Mydecine's upcoming Phase 2A PTSD clinical trials," Mydecine CEO Josh Bartch said in the company's release. "Engaging ethica CRO is one of the key pieces of our preparations as we explore how the brain responds to psychedelics and develop a better understanding of the biological underpinnings created by the psychedelic experience. We maintain that their insight and unparalleled experience in trials of this nature provide the best opportunity to further drive Mydecine's clinical development. We believe that with ethica CRO's deep clinical experience, and through our achievements in trial preparation, we are optimally positioned for our upcoming Phase 2A PTSD clinical trials in Veterans in Canada and the United States."

On February 24, Mydecine announced an exclusive partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) at the University of Alberta. The partnership significantly expands Mydecine's research capacity and could accelerate both of the company's drug development programs.

"With our expanded relationship with API, we can now synthesise multiple molecules concurrently as well as run research and development and pre-clinicals on site," said Rob Roscow, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Mydecine. "We now have the ability to accelerate both natural product research and novel drug design, specifically in the field of serotonin psychedelics. This will serve to boost our patent portfolio and increase our speed to bring these drugs to market."

Companies Develop Alternative Treatment Options

Companies like Mydecine Innovations Group are working to address a vital need for new mental health treatment options. Dependence is a serious concern for many existing treatments for anxiety and depression, contributing to more than 18 million people misusing prescription drugs in the United States in 2017 alone. As of September last year, the FDA requires benzodiazepines like Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Xanax to come with warning labels outlining the risks of addiction, abuse, dependence, and withdrawal. Risks of serious side effects, including suicidal behavior, are cause for concern as well, causing the FDA to require warnings on drugs like Pfizer's Zoloft and Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) Prozac.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) became the first company to receive breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for a psychedelic treatment in 2018, and last year, the company became the first psychedelics company to list on a major US exchange. On February 9, COMPASS announced that the company had expanded its Discovery Center through collaborations with laboratories at UC San Diego, School of Medicine, and Medical College of Wisconsin, further developing the company's ability to develop new optimised psychedelic compounds to address unmet medical needs.

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) subsidiary Janssen received expanded use authorization from the European Commission in February for its esketamine-derived nasal spray, Spravato, developed for treatment-resistant depression. The drug had already received approval from the FDA in 2019 and has been touted as a much needed alternative to conventional antidepressants.

Previously overlooked treatments for common and serious mental health issues are now being developed into evidence-based solutions thanks to the work of companies like Mydecine Innovations Group.

Click here to find out more about Mydecine Innovations Group.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. MSC owns and operates Streetsignals.com. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com