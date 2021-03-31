Psychedelics Companies are Establishing Core IPs in Growing Market

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging psychedelics therapy market has been among the top financial stories of 2021 so far, driven by major legal and regulatory breakthroughs, promising research and groundbreaking industry development. These key developments have put more eyes than ever before on psychedelics, and a rush of companies are looking to enter the market. As the psychedelics market gains momentum, companies like Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE:PULL) (OTCPK:PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ), Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE:FTRP) (OTCQX:FTRPF), Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) (OTCPK: EPWCF), Aikido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:AIKI), and Revive Therapeutics (CSE:RVV) (OTCPK:RVVTF) are in a rush to set themselves up as leading players with key research, clinical trials, and high-profile product launches.

Pure Extracts Locks Down Important Supply and Technology

Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) is becoming one of the leading companies planning to produce pharmaceutical-grade extracted psilocybin products, along with a lineup of extract products in other biotech spaces. The Company is equipped to produce high-quality extracts out of its fully EU-GMP compliant extraction lab located north of Whistler, British Columbia. Pure Extracts has applied to Health Canada for a Dealer's Licence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to produce, distribute, and sell comercial psilocybin products, and in the meantime, the Company is engaged in key research and development into the formulation and manufacturing of therapeutic psilocybin products.

On March 9, Pure Extracts announced that the Company has signed a letter of intent with leading Canadian mushroom cultivator ShroomBloom Labs/Floja Bioscience Inc. that will give Pure Extracts preferential rates and access to ShroomBloom's crop of psychedelic mushroom biomass. This agreement ensures that Pure Extracts will have a steady and ample supply of biomass for the Company's research and product development.

"A supply agreement with a world-class cultivator like ShroomBloom would ensure a reliable source of high-quality, high-potency, psychedelic mushroom biomass for our extraction facility so that we can produce plenty of psilocybin for our formulation R&D activities and for any resulting clinical trials," Pure Extracts CEO Ben Nikolaevsky said in the Company's release.

On March 18, Pure Extracts announced that the Company has placed an order with Vitalis Extraction Technology for a new, state-of-the-art Cosolvent Injection System (CIS). Pure Extracts will be one of the first companies in the commercial extraction space to utilize this technology.

"We are very excited to be one of the first recipients of the Vitalis Cosolvent Injection System. It will allow us to ramp-up our production much faster than we had anticipated allowing us to offer our customers exceptional value while still producing the same high-quality oil extracts we are known for," Ben Nikolaevsky said in Pure Extracts' release.

Psychedelics Sector is Hot With Research and Development

Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE:FTRP) (OTCQX:FTRPF) most recently entered into a partnership with the Jamaican-based University of the West Indies to introduce the world's first legal research in psilocybin-producing mushrooms.Often referred to as "shrooms'' or "magic mushrooms", the research on these psilocybin-producting mushrooms will take place in a facility located in Jamaica. Additionally, clinical studies on psilocybin have projected the potential benefits of this plant and the positive changes it will bring for the psychedelic industry. Individuals who struggle with complex mental health conditions including anorexia, PTSD, and depression could possibly benefit from this product. The facility will be utilized to find the most suitable use for psilocybin in medical treatments.

Oncology-focused pharma company Aikido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:AIKI) executed a patent license agreement in January for technology related to psilocybin treatments for cancer and health effects related to cancer. Aikido's CEO commented in the company's release that the company sees psychedelics as an expanding area of treatment. In February, Aikido executed a letter of intent with Silo Pharma Inc. for a worldwide, exclusive sublicense for use of combined peptide/psilocybin therapy to treat neuroinflammatory disease in cancer patients.

On March 19, Revive Therapeutics (CSE:RVV) (OTCPK:RVVTF) announced positive results for the company's rodent model pre-clinical study evaluating the efficacy of psilocybin in the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries. The study, conducted at National Health Research Institutes, found that psilocybin improved cognitive function in mice that have experienced traumatic brain injuries and that there were no adverse effects observed from the psilocybin. Revive recently acquired the provisional patent application from PharmaTher for "Psilocybin in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury."

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) (OTCPK: EPWCF) has also ventured into other business lines in order to diversify its company and to meet the physical and mental needs of people. The company launched a psychedelics division , an extension of the company, named Dosed Wellness Ltd. This sector will be funded by the $720K that Empower Clinics closed on from a non-brokered private placement.

The psychedelics industry has reached a critical point of development where companies have an opportunity to establish themselves as key players in a surging market, and companies like Pure Extracts are timing their own developments to do just that.

Click here to find out more about Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Pure Extracts.



FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com