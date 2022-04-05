Psychedelics Venture Capitalist and Advocate Dustin Robinson, Esq. of Iter Investments to Speak at Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference in Miami on April 19 Alongside Kevin O'Leary of ABC's SharkTank and other Leading Psychedelic Investors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iter Investments, a venture capital firm that deploys capital primarily in businesses operating in and around the burgeoning psychedelic industry, is proud to announce that Founder and Managing Principal Dustin Robinson, Esq. is speaking at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference alongside Kevin O'Leary of ABC's Shark Tank and other leading psychedelic investors.

Dustin Robinson, Esq., managing principal of Iter Investments

The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, the premier gathering of psychedelics and forward-thinking investors, will take place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 19.

In addition to Robinson and O'Leary, the panel will include Timothy Schlidt, co-founder and partner of Palo Santo Fund; and Lindsay Hoover, managing partner of JLS Fund. The panel, "Investing in Psychedelics: Differentiating Opportunities Between the Private and Public Companies," will take place at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

"It is humbling to be part of this panel with an impressive lineup of experienced investors in the industry at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference," said Robinson. "As the psychedelics industry continues to receive an increasing amount of acceptance, there are many questions about how to get involved or invest into the industry. I look forward to sharing my expertise as a venture capitalist and investor in the space."

Iter Investments' mission is to help entrepreneurs build great companies that use medical and scientific research to reimagine the health care industry's approach to addressing mental health indications.

Robinson is a leader within the cannabis and psychedelic ecosystems and has been ranked by Psychedelic Invest as the "Top 100 Most Influential People in Psychedelics." As a licensed attorney and certified public accountant with a law firm that exclusively works in the cannabis and psychedelic space and as the founder of a leading non-profit that is paving the way for psychedelic legalization, Robinson is an expert in understanding and capitalizing on opportunities within highly regulated industries.

In addition to Iter Investments, Robinson is co-founder of psychedelics data platform Nucleus ; founding partner of cannabis and psychedelics law firm Mr. Cannabis Law ; and co-founder of psychedelic non-profit Mr. Psychedelic Law .

About Iter Investments

Iter Investments is an investment firm that deploys capital in and around the burgeoning psychedelic industry. Iter Investments invests with the mission of re-imagining how the mental health and wellness industry delivers care. For more information, visit www.iterinvestments.com or email [email protected].

