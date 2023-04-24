PSYCHIATRISTS TESTIFY AT STATE PUBLIC SAFETY HEARING TO SAY INMATE REHABILITATION IS SUFFERING AS CALIFORNIA TURNS TO PRIVATE CONTRACTORS

Rehabilitation is key to reducing crime.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychiatrists from across the state's prison system will testify at the State Capitol and outline how prison reform is leading to greater recidivism, growing levels of violence among the incarcerated, and release of inmates who end up on the streets struggling with mental health problems.

"Taxpayers are not being served when rehabilitation of the incarcerated is not a priority," explained Dr. Stuart Bussey, President of the Union of American Physicians & Dentists. "Failing to treat mental illness only adds to the state's costs through greater levels of violence and services for the homeless."

There are 140 unfilled psychiatrist positions across the state prison system and the Department of State Hospitals amid a push to cut costs and reduce the emphasis on inmate rehabilitation. In recent weeks, the state has announced plans to close four prisons by 2025, eliminating full-time mental health positions and replacing state psychiatrists with private contractors who do not provide the continuity of care that is needed for effective rehabilitation.

Dr. Navreet Mann, a psychiatrist who has treated inmates at San Quentin State Prison and California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom, called the state's plans shortsighted.

"Delivering effective mental healthcare is based on establishing trust. Asking a contractor to pop in and out of an inmate's life won't build trust, so you end up with people being released who remain in need of mental health care. That's not good for the public."

TIME and DATE: 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24th.

LOCATION: Room 437 at Assembly Budget Committee on Public Safety No.5 at State Capitol Building.

VISUALS: Experts in psychiatry offering testimony. Personal interviews available before/after hearing. OPEN TO BROADCAST MEDIA.

