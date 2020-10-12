Psychiatry Meets Politics in New Podcast The Señora Smokey and La Muchacha Show

REDLANDS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blending psychiatric and psychological principles with current political events, a new podcast, titled The Señora Smokey and La Muchacha Show, aims to help individuals struggling to keep sane amidst an age of significant political and social turmoil. Created by two women who have been friends for over 20 years, and who are both very different but similar people, the title of the podcast relates to the nicknames that they have for each other. Señora Smokey, a Mexican immigrant, and La Muchacha, a black addiction psychiatrist for over 15 years, cover topics that include grief, immigration, trauma, dysfunctional relationships, and war stories from being on the front lines of psychiatry. Episodes of the podcast are available to listen to directly on The Señora Smokey and La Muchacha website or on SoundCloud.

Senora Smokey and La Muchacha Show

"America is at a major turning point. However, many of our fellow Americans are struggling to make sense of and mentally deal with the current and highly turbulent political landscape," said La Muchacha. "The fear of losing our basic American freedoms was really the driving force that led us to create The Señora Smokey and La Muchacha Show podcast. Our show is heartfelt and honest, and we make no apologies for telling it the way we see it. Essentially, we seek to help individuals find clarity and peace during these unprecedented times and to make sure that they're well informed and in the right state of mind to ensure the best possible outcome for our country's future."

The Señora Smokey and La Muchacha Show launched on September 23rd with its inaugural episode, Where Psychiatry & Politics Meet, and already has three episodes available to listen to. Moving forward, Señora Smokey and La Muchacha plan to release one episode each week.

