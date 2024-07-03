Psychiatry Office Opens a Third Location in Westfield

Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center Aims to Serve More Patients in Westfield, NJ

WESTFIELD, N.J., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With two locations already open in Westfield and one in Wall Township, Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center is opening another location in Westfield, New Jersey, in July 2024.

When it comes to mental health, Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center has many treatment solutions in one location, whether a patient requires prescription medication management, Spravato and TMS therapy, counseling, or other resources.

The team is led by Dr. Leopold Bolona, who is certified in both general and child/adolescent psychiatry. With providers ranging from licensed counselors to nurse practitioners, licensed social workers, and advanced treatment technicians, patients will find accessible support for mental health issues, including depression (as well as treatment-resistant depression), anxiety disorders, attention deficit disorder (ADD), and anger management.

As an insurance-friendly practice, Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center is in-network with major plans, making treatment more affordable and easier for more individuals and families in the Westfield area. In addition, several of the providers are bilingual in Spanish and English, and getting in touch with providers is convenient and easy, helping busy patients get the support they need in a way they can best obtain it.

At the center of every session and treatment, Dr. Bolona says the team focuses on compassionate care and creating a safe, peaceful, and inclusive environment for each patient.

The grand opening, including a ribbon cutting ceremony, will take place on July 11, 2024, at 12pm ET. This new Westfield office is now scheduling appointments and will consolidate some therapy sessions from other Embrace locations to this new location to help it grow. If you have mental health concerns, contact Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center today!

For more information: https://www.embracepwc.com/

Dr. Leopold Bolona

Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center

507 Westfield Ave.

Westfield, NJ 07076

908-233-8065

Media Contact: Kelsey Ivers

[email protected]

877-868-4932

