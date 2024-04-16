Psychiatry Office Opens New Location in Wall Township

Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center Aims to Serve More Patients in Wall Township, NJ

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With two locations already open in Westfield, Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center has opened a new location in Wall Township, New Jersey, in March 2024. To better serve patients in the area, the Freehold and Brick offices were combined into one larger, newly renovated location, located at 2111 NJ-34.

When it comes to mental health, Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center has many treatment solutions in one location, whether a patient requires prescription medication management, Spravato and TMS therapy, counseling, or other resources.

The team is led by Dr. Leopold Bolona, who certified in both general and child/adolescent psychiatry. With providers ranging from licensed counselors to nurse practitioners, licensed social workers, and advanced treatment technicians, patients will find accessible support for mental health issues, including depression (as well as treatment-resistant depression), anxiety disorders, attention deficit disorder (ADD), and anger management.

As an insurance-friendly practice, Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center is in-network with major plans, making treatment more affordable and easier for more individuals and families in the Wall Township area. In addition, several of the providers are bilingual in Spanish and English, and getting in touch with providers is convenient and easy, helping busy patients get the support they need in the way they can best obtain it.

At the center of every session and treatment, Dr. Bolona says the team focuses on compassionate care and creating a safe, peaceful, and inclusive environment for each patient.

The Open House and Ribbon Cutting ceremony will occur on May 9th at 1:30pm. The Wall Township office is now accepting new patients, so if you have mental health concerns, contact Embrace Psychiatric Wellness Center today!

For more information: https://www.embracepwc.com/

