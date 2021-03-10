Psychic and Animal Communicator Offers Free Friday Night Readings During COVID-19 Pandemic on Social Media

MYSTIC, Conn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States grapples with the COVID-19 virus, there is a bright spot among the sadness and frustration. Nancy Mello is an animal communicator and psychic in Mystic, CT, who uses her gifts to help others.

Live Psychic Readings with Nancy every Friday night at 8pm est/ 5pm pst Psychic Medium and animal communicator Nancy Mello gives free readings every Friday night on social media

Since July, Nancy has offered free readings on a first-come, first-served basis every Friday at 8 pm EST, 5 pm PST on social media. What started with a handful of people joining in to ask questions has become an hour-long chat complete with a "COVID-19 Report" where Nancy uses her clairvoyance skills to calm listeners' nerves about what's ahead.

"I wanted to give people hope during this pandemic," recalls Nancy. With the unique ability to connect with animals and people, it was a way to give back. With topics like "Self-care Saturday starts on Friday," people were not only listening but telling their friends to watch.

"I tuned in one night to ask Nancy a question about my living situation," Jenny Forero from Maitland, Florida, commented. "I was amazed by how not only accurate she was but empathetic towards my situation. Every Friday night, I started tuning in, now my girlfriends and I make a girls' night out of it. She gives me hope."

Jenny is not alone. "Live Psychic Readings with Nancy" has now attracted listeners from across the globe to listen in. "There are a lot of us that listen and have built a camaraderie with other listeners." Stephanie Lawhorn from Cooper Landing Alaska, remarks. "We lift each other up. It's become a safe space for me."

Nancy tries to balance answering questions with finding humor. "I had asked a question about why my dog was acting weird," long-time listener, Stephanie Mora from Ft. Worth, Texas, recalls. "Nancy not only answered but turned it into a conversation amongst the group. Suddenly we were all chatting about our dogs."

It's not all fun conversation. With unemployment rising and the pandemic still raging, many people come into the chat to ask questions that speak to the sorrow so many have felt this year. "A woman named Leah from Australia asked how to get over the loss of her son who had recently died. After I answered, I asked everyone to send love and light to her. The entire chat lit up with love and prayers. Another mom was listening, who I knew had experienced child-loss, and I was able to connect the two," Nancy remembers. A few weeks later, Leah contacted Nancy and let her know the two women had been chatting daily. "It was such affirmation for me to continue with the weekly chat."

With the darkness comes light. "There is so much sadness right now. If I can make someone's day brighter, I've done my job," Nancy remarks.

You can listen to Nancy's show on Facebook:facebook.com/nancymellopsychicmedium, Instagram: instagram.com/nancy.mello.psychic.medium, Tik Tok: nancy.mello Or YouTube search, "Nancy Mello psychic medium." You can schedule a reading with Nancy at nancymello.com.

Media contact:

Nancy Mello

[email protected]

860-829-9444

SOURCE Nancy Mello

Related Links

https://nancymello.com/

