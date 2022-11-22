Psychic to the Stars Launches Deborah's Psychic Connection Radio

The Star of SiriusXM's Psychic Connection with Deborah Graham, and TLC's The Psychic Matchmaker® is BACK LIVE ON THE RADIO

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah Graham is a gifted psychic with more than thirty years of experience as a spiritualist, reader, advisor, and psychic relationship coach. With her signature blend of mystical insights, no-holds-barred advice, and humor she empowers listeners to tap into their inner resources, listen to their intuition, and let go of their crutches.

Listen live on USARADIO.COM five days a week, Monday through Friday from 10pm to 12am Eastern Time.

CLICK ON THE LISTEN LIVE BUTTON ON THE TOP OF THE PAGE

CALL FOR A FREE PSYCHIC READING

ASK QUESTIONS & GET ANSWERS

CALL IN NUMBER: 855-855-4DEB

Website: psychicdeborahgraham.com

"Fans are tuning in from around the world to have their questions answered and to hear the hard-hitting advice and strategies they know they can always count on from me," says Graham. "My shows on TLC and Sirius XM were popular, but my new show has become wildly successful because it doesn't require a subscription or cable television to tune-in. Now everyone can participate with me five nights a week."

Also known as The Psychic Matchmaker®, Deborah is excited to help her audience connect with their perfect mate. She believes connecting with this person is a matter of destiny—and digging deep. "When I make a match," Deborah explains, "I do it from the inside. I see beautiful love from within people—love and power and the essence of who they are—and I connect with that and feel their lives. By tapping into the solar plexus chakra (where an individual's essence is contained), I am able to pair a person with a match that will last a lifetime." Yet, as she impresses on her clients, being open to finding that soul mate and being ready to accept love from that soul mate takes finding yourself first.

In her book entitled: FINDING AND KEEPING YOUR TRUE LOVE: A Must-Have for Women…And Men! Deborah shares the mystical secrets and practical methods she has used to match thousands of individuals with their soul mates and help them to sustain lasting relationships. As she makes clear, finding true and lasting love begins with a commitment to intense energy work—clearing away self-doubts and fears, the whole load of crappy past experiences, and romantic notions about an ideal partner's physical appearance, career accomplishments, income level, and other superficial factors. "You have to pull the weeds away from your heart and soul, and keep pulling," she urges her readers and radio listeners. "If you can create positive, vibrant energy within yourself, you will emit positive vibrations," she assures. "But if you believe that life sucks, it will suck, and you'll never find what you're looking for."

"Everyone—absolutely and without a doubt—has a soul mate," Deborah assures. For women and men of all ages, regardless of romantic history, her keen insights will help lead the way to finding "the one"—and keeping that loving energy flowing.

