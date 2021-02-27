Psychics Near Me: 6 Best Psychic Reading Services Online - PsychicInsights

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PsychicInsights announces the release of the report, "Psychics Near Me: How to Find the Best Psychics Available In Your City":

When typing into any search engine, "psychics near me," the results page will usually bring up local psychics, mediums, and tarot readers (depending on your location, of course). However, many experienced psychics are ditching the traditional in-person readings and joining popular online psychic networks, making finding a local psychic more and more difficult.

With more people choosing to work from home, it's no surprise that psychics, too, are opting to take their unique skill set online. But are virtual psychic readings accurate? Can a reading via phone, online chat, or video really be just as good as visiting a local psychic? This article has looked at the top psychic networks available to find out.

How The Best Psychic Websites Were Evaluated

Price - How expensive any service is can never be overlooked. That's why this article made sure to look closely at the rates each psychic website charged.

Psychics - A big concern for many surrounds the credibility and experience of psychics advertised on the newer psychic platforms available. As such, this article made sure to confirm that each top pick had a stringent vetting process and rigorously screened their advisors for authenticity.

Interface - Does the platform offer helpful tools to filter psychic advisors based on skill, experience, price, and more? Is the interface intuitive and easy to navigate? These factors and more were taken on board when evaluating the best psychics near me (online).

Readings - Accuracy is the key to online psychic readings. That's why this article looked at how accuracy was assured on each platform, whether via rigorous vetting, public customer feedback, or a satisfaction guarantee.

6 Best Psychics Near Me (Online)

1. Kasamba - Best Psychic Site Overall

Kasamba is widely considered the psychic site to visit for tarot readings. In business since 1999, Kasamba has provided readings to over 3 million customers—a testament to their quality and accuracy. Users can find answers to various questions, including readings involving astrology, tarot cards, dream interpretation, fortune-telling, and numerology.

Kasamba Positives

Virtual Tarot Readings

Three free minutes with every new session

70% off standard rates for new members

Each psychic registered on the platform is experienced and boasts their own profile page, allowing members to check out feedback from previous clients and get a better sense of whether a psychic will be able to help. They also offer three minutes free and an additional 70% off for new users.

You can get a reading via email or chat, depending on the method that works best for you. Something that's really unique about this particular psychic platform is that each psychic sets their own rates. This might seem confusing at first, but it can actually be beneficial because some of them are very budget-friendly.

Should I Visit Kasamba or Look for a Psychic Near Me?

If you're looking for advice and support from experienced psychics that won't break the bank, this could be the place to go, especially if you're struggling to visit a psychic face-to-face.

Kasamba is a strong platform of highly skilled professional psychics, each one specializing in different fields. Plus, since each psychic sets their own rates, you'll be sure to find one that fits your budget.

Kasamba is a great alternative to visiting a local psychic in person and can save you the stress involved in struggling to find a psychic near you.

2. Psychic Source - Most Accurate Love Readings

Similar to Kasamba, Psychic Source also offers three free minutes to anyone who hasn't had a previous reading with them, plus an additional 75% off their first reading. With more than 30 years of experience, Psychic Source specializes in providing readings about love and relationships and is a trusted psychic network in the industry.

Psychic Source Positives

● Perfect for love and relationship readings

● Advisors are tested for authenticity

● Available 24 hours a day

Psychic Source also has an impressively high satisfaction rating, as all of their psychics (200+) are screened and thoroughly tested for accuracy. Coupled with a money-back guarantee, it makes this particular psychic site hard to beat if you have questions about your love life.

And with more than 200 experienced advisors willing to help, it's unlikely that you'll be left waiting for an appointment. Furthermore, they offer phone readings in addition to both online chat and live video readings and always have multiple psychics online 24/7 to chat or call.

Should I Visit Psychic Source or Look for a Psychic Near Me?

Yes! By signing up at Psychic Source, you can stay in the comfort of your own home and choose the reading method that you're the most comfortable with.

For those who find it difficult to talk with people they've just met but still need guidance and support from a verified psychic advisor, Psychic Source is the place to go, especially for questions about love and relationships.

3. Keen Psychics - Great at Giving Guidance on Life Decisions

On the other hand, if you're looking for clairvoyants and mediums that can help with some of life's bigger decisions, this may be the group you're looking for. They offer 10 minutes for $1.99, a real bargain that makes it hard to pass them up. Furthermore, they've been in business for more than 20 years, and they employ roughly 1,700 psychics.

Keen Positives

Useful mobile app

10 minutes for $1.99

Over 1700 psychic advisors

Keen.com boasts experts in Tarot cards, astrology, and mediumship. They also have pet psychics, aura cleansing, dream interpretation, and energy healers available. Psychics can conduct readings by phone, email, or chat, or they can connect with members via the mobile app.

One of the things that makes this psychic platform unique is that they allow members to filter readings based on specific questions. In other words, members can choose a psychic who specializes in the types of questions they're searching for answers to.

Should I Visit Keen.com or Look for a Psychic Near Me?

Anyone looking for guidance or advice from a verified psychic professional should take a look at this psychic network. Keen may not offer free three minutes, but they do provide an equally beneficial introductory rate that allows new members to verify the service for themselves.

It doesn't matter if you're looking for answers about getting married, moving to another city, changing jobs, or you're looking to get in touch with a lost loved one; Keen is well-versed in helping members with all of these things.

4. Oranum - Unique Way to Communicate with Psychics

Oranum specializes in answering an array of unique questions that can be discussed in multiple languages. It's important to note that most of the groups that offer online psychics tend to focus on one or two areas, but this platform focuses on a much wider spectrum.

Oranum Positives

Dedicated customer service team

Free live public sessions weekly

99.99 free credits

Moreover, Oranum is one of only a handful of psychic networks that offer readings in languages other than English. (Of course, they provide readings in English as well). One of the best things about this platform is that they have hundreds of psychics available, so you shouldn't have a difficult time finding one that fits well with your specific needs.

Like many of the other psychic networks listed here, members can get a reading via phone, video, or online chat. Plus, they offer a money-back guarantee, and even though their rates vary, they advertise having rates among the cheapest available online. Their psychics are well-versed with Angel cards, tarot cards, dream interpretation, and energy readings.

Should I Visit Oranum.com or Look for a Psychic Near Me?

If you're looking for advice and support, Oranum is a great place to start and certainly a viable alternative to looking for a local psychic nearby. They specialize in various areas surrounding life, love, careers, relationships, and more, but more than anything, their psychics can help ward off negative energy, thus breaking the cycle of negative thoughts.

Moreover, the platform requires that all advisors host a free live session available to everyone, allowing members to familiarize themselves with a psychic before going ahead with a paid session.

5. AskNow - Best for Dream Analysis

AskNow is another multilingual group, this time offering readings in both English and Spanish. They've been in operation since 2005 and thoroughly screen their psychics before allowing them to work on their platform, just as most of the groups listed here do.

AskNow Positives

Five minutes free (new users)

Psychics available 24/7

Free daily horoscope

AskNow psychics use tarot cards, crystals, and runes to help members sort through the questions that might be holding them back at any given time, especially when it comes to things like career, love life, and finances.

If you choose to do a reading with them, you can get 15 minutes for $10 as well as an additional 5 minutes with a master psychic free of charge. Psychics are available 24/7 via phone or online chat. There's also a helpful mobile app available for iOS devices.

Should I Visit AskNow.com or Look for Psychic Near Me?

Absolutely! AskNow, as with all of the top picks on this list, is a solid alternative to searching for a local psychic. Plus, there are many benefits to be had signing up for an online platform, such as 24/7 support, free daily horoscopes, great customer service, and more.

AskNow also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee to ensure that members disappointed with a reading can either claim their money back or their minutes used in credit.

6. California Psychics - Best for Rigorous Psychic Screening

Even people who haven't contemplated getting a psychic reading online have probably heard of this group. Their psychics are extremely well-vetted, and without a doubt, they are a well-advertised psychic platform when it comes to mainstream types of communication.

California Psychics Positives

● Mobile app available

● Several communication methods

● Calendar to set appointments

California Psychics has been in business for 25 years, so it only stands to reason that you may have heard more about them than some of the other sites listed here. They do paint their reputation on accuracy, and more often than not, they are right on the money. They also offer psychics that can help answer a wide variety of different questions, depending on your needs.

California Psychics offers three pricing tiers ranging from popular to premium, with the middle pricing tier being identified as preferred. Members have the option to select a specific pricing tier, but if you forget, you'll end up in the middle category by default. Depending on the tier chosen, readings range from $4 to $15 per minute.

Should I Visit California Psychics or Look for a Psychic Near Me?

California Psychics is known for being more expensive than most psychic networks. With only 100 psychics available, it may be harder to come across an affordable advisor than on other platforms. Still, California Psychics has an impressively rigorous vetting process, ensuring members receive highly accurate readings.

For anyone new to the psychic world, one of the options above may be better. However, for people who frequent psychic networks and want assurance that they're not dealing with an inexperienced advisor, California Psychics is a great choice and another solid alternative to visiting a psychic locally.

Psychics Near Me FAQ

Q: Should I Look Online or Find a Local Psychic Near Me?

A: Although psychic readings by phone, email, online chat, and video have been popular for many years, many still question whether finding a local psychic and having a reading performed in person is a smarter choice. However, searching for a "psychic near me" in Google has various downsides that may not be obvious at first.

For instance, it may be harder to verify the credibility of a local psychic over an advisor who's been vetted by professionals and subject to visible feedback from paid customers. Plus, there's no guarantee that finding a psychic within driving distance of your home will be easy.

Independent psychics also tend to be booked up for weeks at a time and sometimes require clients to pay well in advance before appointments. Luckily this isn't the case with popular psychic platforms. The best sites boast more than 1000 screened psychic professionals and offer readings 24/7 via text, call, online chat, and video.

Moreover, online platforms allow members to filter psychics based on skill, experience, feedback, and more to suit the client's requirements. Most platforms even offer first-time users discounts and free minutes, allowing them to trial an advisor before paying.

The Bottom Line

In short, anyone in need of advice and support should consider getting an online psychic reading rather than visiting a local psychic. There are numerous benefits to virtual readings that traditional local services are unable to provide.

Have a look at any of the top picks above and make use of the discounts and introductory rates available to test out a platform's psychics and features.

